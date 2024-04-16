American Life League Names Katie Brown as National Director

A New Generation Brings Fresh Perspective and Fierce Dedication to Pro-Life Leadership Role at the American Life League.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Life League's newly named national director, Katie Brown, is a natural in her new role. Having been raised in the fight for life, Brown marks the third generation of her family to lead the 45-year-old pro-life organization and carries a full complement of experience into the position.

Katie Brown has previously served as the organization's director of communications, stepping into a public role at American Life League after several years in publishing. She has an established media presence, having been featured by One America News Network, Catholic World Report, Radiant Magazine, and LifeSiteNews. Living on a small farm in Virginia with her dog, Katie has a great passion for working with and mentoring young women. She has also coached women's high school volleyball for the past three years and is engaged to be married.

"With a passion for what my grandmother founded 45 years ago, I have made it my mission to defend the vulnerable," explained Brown. "My career at American Life League has been one that grew on the job, starting as a college intern under Jim Sedlak almost 10 years ago; from working as an intern, to then leading communication efforts, to now being the national director." She added that the work and responsibility have grown, but the mission is the same. "Everything I do is in honor of my grandmother, and as she says often, for the babies."

As Brown dons the mantle of national director, she takes the position held by the late Jim Sedlak, who passed away in 2022.

"I have filled some of Jim Sedlak's former position, but not all, as that is an impossible role to fill," Brown shared. "As national director, I will assume the task of program direction and policy creation for American Life League."

With "humble pride and joy," American Life League president Judie Brown announced her granddaughter's new position after Easter.

"The heritage is obvious," said Judie Brown, who spoke of her granddaughter's "total competence to address the task before her and make it her own. Katie is articulate, intelligent, and committed."

No less proud to welcome the younger Brown's official appointment, Katie's father, Hugh Brown – American Life League's vice president – said, "The heroic battle, waged by my mother, Judie Brown, for the last 50 years is one that has inspired our family beyond measure, saved countless lives, and helped to mold Katie Brown as a champion for life. Her passion, kindness, intelligence, love of family, and devotion to our Catholic faith will inspire the next generations of Americans to truly build a culture of life as intended by almighty God."

Hugh Brown observed, "Katie grew up in the fight for life. As her family, we have dedicated our lives to fighting for the least of these. Saint John Paul II wrote in Evangelium Vitae, 'We are facing an enormous and dramatic clash between good and evil, death and life, the culture of death and the culture of life. We find ourselves not only faced with but necessarily in the midst of this conflict: we are all involved, and we all share in it, with the inescapable responsibility of choosing to be unconditionally pro-life.'"

Hugh, along with his mother Judie Brown, the cofounder of American Life League, is confident that Katie Brown is up to the task.

"I am proud to proclaim that Katie is my potential successor, and I'm grateful to God for her willingness to give it a go. Please pray for her and praise God for her as well," stated Judie Brown.

About American Life League

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate from its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by a culture of death. For more information visit all.org.

Media Contact

Thomas Ciesielka, American Life League, 3124221333, [email protected], all.org

SOURCE American Life League