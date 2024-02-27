American Marketing Association Recognizes Professional Team At The Weinbach Group For Its Outstanding Work

We have prioritized the collaborative nature of marketing and worked to produce work that represents the power of a group effort. Post this

"I am particularly proud of the 'teams' category in which we were recognized," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "Making it as an AMA 'Marketing Team of the Year' finalist speaks to our agency's commitment to building a close-knit community. Since my dad founded The Weinbach Group almost forty years ago, we have prioritized the collaborative nature of marketing and worked to produce work that represents the power of a group effort. In fact, it's no coincidence that 'group' is part of our company name."

The Weinbach Group's leadership and staff have consistently demonstrated a commitment to client satisfaction by focusing on results. Their healthcare public relations work has earned them national recognition as a top healthcare marketing firm, attracting national clients including Atlanta-based HealthLink Dimensions and Tampa-based Better Health.

The Miami ad agency has also landed noteworthy clients outside of the healthcare industry as a result of its groundbreaking creative work and its disciplined approach to reporting and analytics. In fact, since the pandemic, the firm has signed The Everglades Foundation, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

In addition to being named a finalist for "Marketing Team of the Year," The Weinbach Group earned several honors in recent months, including M&A Today's "Best Specialty Healthcare Marketing Agency" Award and recognition from Healthcare Business Review as a "Top Specialty Healthcare Marketing Services Provider" for 2024. The company was also ranked among the top public relations firms and the top advertising agencies by the South Florida Business Journal.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

