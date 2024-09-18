American Med Spa State Chapters Empower Organization and Legislative Change

"One of the core focuses of AmSpa has always been uniting medical spa professionals into a community of responsible, safe and legally compliant medical aesthetic practices," says Alex R. Thiersch, JD, founder and CEO of the American Med Spa Association. Post this

AmSpa state chapters empower like-minded medical spa professionals to connect at a local level to organize, impact state policy and legislation, and help shape what the medical spa industry looks like in their state. State chapters will have access to exclusive chat groups, local organizing efforts, access to AmSpa leadership and the ability to request legal or financial resources from AmSpa to help build up the chapter's state-wide influence.

"One of the core focuses of AmSpa has always been uniting medical spa professionals into a community of responsible, safe and legally compliant medical aesthetic practices," says Alex R. Thiersch, JD, founder and CEO of the American Med Spa Association. "The launch of state chapters is a true partnership between the national organization and leaders in each state, because compliance is different in every state, and the changes, enforcement and regulation are purely at the state level. If our industry is going to have a voice and have a seat at the table, we must be organized locally not just nationally. That's where change will happen, and so we're eager to support the local chapters in shaping the foundation of medical aesthetics."

State Chapter Leadership

Each state chapter will have its own chair or co-chairs in order to guide the development of the chapter and direct efforts to building a stronger and more unified community in their state.

California

Co-chair: Stacy Grissen , MSN, AGNP-C, Aesthetically Pleasing Medical Spa

, MSN, AGNP-C, Aesthetically Pleasing Medical Spa Co-chair: Sahar Saghezchi , Cupertino Facial Esthetics

, Cupertino Facial Esthetics Secretary: Danielle Ruggiero , PA-C, Veda Med Spa

Florida

Co-chair: Michael Zanetti , Erasable Med Spa

, Erasable Med Spa Co-chair: Julie Davis-Hunter , Pura Vida Body & Mind Spa, Inc

, & Mind Spa, Inc Secretary: Adrienne Lloyd , Med Spa Optimization

Georgia

Chair: Martina Kolovich , NP, Altera Aesthetix

Tennessee

Chair: Courtney Walker , JD, Smiley Aesthetics

Utah

Co-chair: Amanda Hopper , St. George Med Spa

, St. George Med Spa Co-chair: Terri Hancock , DNP, ACNP-BC, Bellissima Med Spa

Join a State Chapter

Current AmSpa Plus Members in these five states can join their state chapter by visiting americanmedspa.org/state-chapters [americanmedspa.org/state-chapters __title__ americanmedspa.org/state-chapters]. AmSpa is currently waiving chapter dues, so current AmSpa Plus members can join a chapter at no additional cost.

The pilot launch of chapters includes five states, and chapters will continue the roll out over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Learn more about AmSpa at https://americanmedspa.org.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Karen Spinelli, American Med Spa Association, 872-246-0300, [email protected], https://americanmedspa.org/

