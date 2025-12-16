American Medical Association Establishes Category III CPT Code for Procedure Associated with the Use of MuReva Phototherapy's LED-based Photobiomodulation Therapy Device

Securing a Category III CPT code is an important milestone in establishing reimbursement and making the MuReva OM accessible to the patients who need it most. Post this

"Securing a Category III CPT code is an important milestone in establishing reimbursement and making the MuReva OM accessible to the patients who need it most," said Vedang Kothari, Founder and President of MuReva Phototherapy. "We are encouraged that leading oncology societies stepped forward to support our application, which reinforces the growing recognition of intraoral photobiomodulation as an emerging therapy for patients receiving radiation and chemotherapy."

Oral mucositis is one of the most common and debilitating complications of cancer therapy. The condition affects more than 450,000 patients annually and is associated with a wide range of cancer treatments. It is especially prevalent in patients receiving radiation therapy, with or without concomitant chemotherapy, for head and neck cancer.

For more information on oral mucositis, visit oralcancerfoundation.org/complications/mucositis.

About MuReva Phototherapy

MuReva Phototherapy is a privately held company which was spun off from Lumitex, a lighting solutions manufacturer, in 2018. The company is developing the MuReva OMTM, an innovative photobiomodulation device designed for patients at risk of oral mucositis. In addition to private funding, the company has been awarded both Phase 1 and Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the National Institute of Health (NIH) which have supported the development of the company's technology. The company received Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 and recently completed a prospective, randomized clinical trial (NCT03972527) studying the safety and clinical utility of the MuReva OM to reduce the severity of oral mucositis in adult patients with head and neck cancer. The results from this study were recently reported during the 2025 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Meeting.

For more information, visit www.murevapt.com

Media Contact

Vedang Kothari, MuReva Phototherapy Inc., 1 (216) 430-7181, [email protected], https://murevapt.com/

SOURCE MuReva Phototherapy Inc.