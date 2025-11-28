American Neurology Summit 2025 Achieves Major Success With Full Attendance and High Engagement

ANS2025 united clinicians across disciplines to strengthen diagnostic accuracy, elevate patient-centered care, and advance the future of neurology through evidence-based learning. Post this

The atmosphere throughout the venue was vibrant. The exhibit hall—featuring 24 exhibitors—remained consistently busy as clinicians explored innovative technologies, diagnostic tools, and solutions for neurological care. The summit also received support from multiple educational grantors, helping ensure high-quality, independent CME programming. With the help of dedicated volunteers and the coordinated efforts of the eMedEd and eMedEvents teams, the two-day event ran seamlessly from start to finish.

A Strong and Diverse Scientific Program

This year's program offered a comprehensive view of current and emerging trends in neurology, featuring 14 distinguished speakers who delivered evidence-based sessions across major neurological subspecialties.

The summit was expertly chaired by Dr. Selim R. Benbadis, Professor of Neurology at the University of South Florida (USF) and Director of the USF/Tampa General Hospital Comprehensive Epilepsy Program. Triple board-certified in Neurology, Epilepsy, and Clinical Neurophysiology, Dr. Benbadis moderated the summit with clarity and enthusiasm, ensuring each session remained educational, interactive, and thoughtfully structured.

Day 1 Scientific Highlights

Day 1 delivered a full spectrum of clinical updates from 11 eminent speakers, including:

Migraine Management – Dr. Yulia Orlova, a UCNS-certified headache specialist, opened the summit with insights on personalized migraine therapy.

Dementia & Alzheimer's Diagnostics – Dr. James E. Galvin discussed biomarkers, cognitive assessment tools such as the AD8 and QDRS, and evolving diagnostic pathways.

Movement Disorders – Dr. Vikram Shivkumar from Orlando Health reviewed updates in Parkinson's disease management, deep brain stimulation, and botulinum toxin therapies.

Neuromuscular Disease – Dr. Vahid Tohidi emphasized diagnostic approaches to peripheral nervous system disorders and autonomic dysfunction.

Multiple Sclerosis – Dr. Natalie Moreo presented the latest updates on MS diagnostics and first-line therapies.

Epilepsy & Seizures – Dr. Selim Benbadis led a session on improving seizure diagnosis and addressing misdiagnosis in epilepsy.

Sleep Medicine – Dr. Richard Berry provided evidence-based strategies for identifying and treating sleep disorders, including sleep apnea.

Neuro-Oncology – Dr. Sepideh Mokhtari reviewed neurological complications of cancer and immunotherapy.

Pain Management – Dr. Martin Myers discussed evolving strategies in neurological pain care.

The CIDP CME/CE Symposium, supported by Takeda Pharmaceuticals and featuring Dr. Karissa Gable and Dr. Sami Khella, provided updates on diagnosing and treating CIDP.

Day 2 Scientific Highlights

Day 2 continued the momentum with 5 impactful sessions:

gMG CME/CE Symposium – supported by educational grants from Argenx US Inc. and UCB, featuring Dr. Sami Khella and Dr. Karissa Gable - shared strategies for diagnosing and treating Myasthenia Gravis.

Cryptogenic Stroke – Dr. David Z. Rose, a triple-boarded Vascular Stroke Neurologist at USF, shared neuro–cardiac insights and modern diagnostic approaches.

EEG Show and Tell – Dr. Selim Benbadis guided attendees through real EEG cases to improve pattern recognition and diagnostic accuracy.

Neuroradiology Show and Tell – Dr. Katie C. Bailey, neuroradiologist at the VA Tampa and USF faculty, led an interactive imaging session on brain and spine cases.

Well-Being Session – Dr. Parikshit Deshmukh, triple board-certified psychiatrist and CEO of Balanced Wellbeing LLC, closed the summit with a session on yoga and mindfulness for physician well-being.

Across both days, the summit showcased a balanced mix of clinical updates, case-based teaching, hands-on demonstrations, and interdisciplinary perspectives that resonated strongly with the audience.

A Community Effort Behind the Success

The success of ANS2025 was the result of strong collaboration across the neurology community. Attendees from across the country—neurologists, APPs, residents, fellows, researchers, and industry professionals—actively participated in discussions, asked thoughtful questions, and contributed to a highly engaging learning environment both in-person and virtually. Their enthusiasm energized every session and showcased the value of bringing diverse clinical perspectives together.

The exhibit hall remained a central highlight throughout both days, with 24 exhibitors showcasing new technologies, diagnostics, and innovations in neurological care. Alongside them, multiple educational grant supporters played an essential role in enabling high-quality, independent CME programming that met clinicians' real-world needs. Exhibitors and grantors together contributed significantly to the depth and impact of the overall event experience.

Behind the scenes, the event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and the coordinated efforts of the eMedEd and eMedEvents teams. Their work—from logistics and faculty coordination to marketing, CME support, and virtual platform management—helped ensure a seamless, well-organized summit. Their consistent attention to detail and commitment to excellence were key factors in making ANS2025 a memorable and successful event.

Message From the CEO

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Priya Korrapati, President and Founder of eMedEd and eMedEvents, shared a heartfelt note of gratitude and reflection. Speaking to attendees, faculty, partners, and the entire neurology community, she expressed appreciation for the dedication and support that shaped this year's summit.

"Thank you for being part of ANS2025. I'm leaving today with so much gratitude, excitement, and a full heart. I can't wait for what we'll build together next year."

Dr. Korrapati highlighted how rewarding it was to see months of planning come together so smoothly, acknowledging the tremendous effort of her team, the enthusiastic participation of attendees, and the incredible faculty who delivered high-impact education across both days. She shared how meaningful it was to see experienced clinicians and young professionals learning side by side—something she views as essential to strengthening the future of neurological care. In her closing remarks, she emphasized the importance of community, collaboration, and continuous learning, noting that ANS2025 reflected the mission of eMedEd and eMedEvents: to bring accessible, high-quality medical education to clinicians everywhere. With warmth and authenticity, she celebrated the summit's success and expressed her excitement for the next chapter.

Looking Ahead to ANS2026

With the strong success and positive feedback from ANS2025, anticipation is already building for next year's summit. ANS2026 will continue to be organized by eMedEd and marketed by eMedEvents, bringing the same level of quality, structure, and learner-focused programming that attendees value. As an ACCME-accredited provider and a CBRN-approved organization, eMedEd will continue to offer accredited continuing education opportunities for physicians and nurses, ensuring that ANS2026 delivers rigorous, high-impact medical education.

American Neurology Summit 2026

November 14–15, 2026

Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa, Orlando, Florida

