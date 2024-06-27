American Paper Optics Releases "A Brief Guide to 3D Glasses"

Because the distance between our eyes is already a 3D viewer, images and films designed to be seen in three dimensions look fuzzy and off-kilter to our eyes. To make these superimposed images work, we need 3D glasses of some sort to create depth and distance. Post this

Anaglyph glasses are cardboard 3D glasses that feature a red lens and a cyan lens with the red lens filtering out the red in an image and the cyan lens filtering out the blue, giving shape and depth to the image. Polarized 3D glasses require a polarized image to work, and this type of 3D glasses is commonly used in movie theaters. The newest technology used in 3D glasses is shutter or reverse strobe technology, and this works by alternately darkening the lenses creating a tiny strobe light with the screen being the source.

