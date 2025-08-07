American Parkinson Disease Association Appoints Anne Hubbard as First Chief Public Policy Officer to Lead New Advocacy Department

"I'm honored to join the American Parkinson Disease Association as Chief Public Policy Officer and to help lead efforts to elevate Parkinson's disease as a national priority." - Anne Hubbard, CPPO, APDA Post this

As CPPO, Hubbard will develop and execute APDA's advocacy strategy, expanding the organization's presence and influence on both the federal and state levels and drive meaningful change for the improved health outcomes for those in the Parkinson's community. As part of her role, she will work collaboratively with her public policy counterparts at The Parkinson's Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation, along with others throughout the Parkinson's field, for maximum impact on key policy priorities.

Hubbard brings to APDA extensive experience in health policy and advocacy, having served most recently as Director of Health Policy at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) for more than a decade. She has also held senior leadership positions at the Maryland Hospital Association and the Maryland Department of Health, where she successfully advanced healthcare initiatives through strong stakeholder engagement and strategic relationships with Members of Congress and federal agencies.

"I'm honored to join the American Parkinson Disease Association as Chief Public Policy Officer and to help lead efforts to elevate Parkinson's disease as a national priority," said Hubbard. "Our goals are far-reaching and include advancing the National Parkinson's Project, securing federal research funding, protecting the public from environmental risks associated with Parkinson's disease, promoting early diagnosis, and improving patient care and outcomes. I look forward to working with policymakers, advocates, and the community to drive meaningful change for the one million people in the US with Parkinson's."

APDA President & CEO Leslie A. Chambers added: "Anne's appointment marks an exciting and transformative moment for APDA and the Parkinson's community. By creating a Department of Public Policy and Advocacy, we are strengthening our ability to ensure that the needs and voices of people living with Parkinson's are heard and addressed at the highest levels. Anne's expertise and vision will help us make an even greater impact."

Every day, APDA provides the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease live life to the fullest. With the launch of a Department of Public Policy and Advocacy, APDA is expanding its mission to include shaping policies that foster progress, equity, and hope for those living with and affected by Parkinson's.

To learn more about APDA, visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected] or call 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $313 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

Media Contact

Eloise Caggiano, American Parkinson Disease Association, 718-737-8151, [email protected], https://www.apdaparkinson.org/

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association