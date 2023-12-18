American Parkinson Disease Association Brings Top Experts & PD Community Together for Free Two-Day Virtual Event Designed to Educate, Empower, & Engage

"Through innovative programs like the APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference, we are offering a unique platform for participants to gain insights, share experiences, and build a stronger, more informed Parkinson's community" - Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO Post this

"APDA works tirelessly every day to provide the support, education, and research to help everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease live life to the fullest. We are here for the PD community and hope to serve as a beacon of knowledge and connection. Through innovative programs like the APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference, we are offering a unique platform for participants to gain insights, share experiences, and build a stronger, more informed Parkinson's community" states Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA.

Over the course of the two days, the APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference will offer a robust selection of options making it easy to select the presentations and engaging breakout sessions that are most interesting and relevant for each participant.

Conference Highlights:

25+ incredible speakers! From top medical experts in their field to people with PD ready to share their stories – you'll get a great mix of perspectives and expertise!

Lots of opportunities for LIVE Q&A, so get your questions ready!

Concurrent sessions let you choose the topics you're most interested in.

New for 2024: two sessions in Spanish

It's free!

Overview of Topics*:

Updates on new PD research

Evidence-based nutrition

Intimacy and PD

The role of inflammation and the environment

Planning for the future

Ambiguous loss and PD

Panel discussions featuring people with PD

Fun, interactive activities including singing, creating music, exercise, meditation and mindfulness

And much more!

"We are working hard to improve the accessibility of vital resources for the Parkinson's community," states Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, Chief Mission Officer, APDA. "Through this virtual conference we can reach such a wide range of people, including people with PD whose mobility issues might make it hard to attend an in-person event, those who live in rural areas far from events like these, as well as busy individuals who are desperate for credible information and appreciate the convenience of tuning in from home. We're also conducting two sessions in Spanish to help get credible PD information in the hands of even more people."

*Full, detailed agenda and speaker information and bios available online.

The program will run approximately 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET each day (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT).

The conference is made possible thanks to generous support from Gold Sponsor: Eli Lilly, and Silver Sponsors: AbbVie and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Registration for the APDA Virtual Parkinson's Conference: Educate, Empower, Engage is free and open now. See the full event agenda, speaker information, and more by visiting http://www.apdaparkinson.org. Questions about registration can be directed to [email protected] or 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people in the U.S. with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $252 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

