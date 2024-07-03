American Parkinson Disease Association Celebrates The National Plan to End Parkinson's Act Becoming Law

"This marks a victory for the Parkinson's disease community. But for now, the need for APDA's programs and services remains as vital as ever and our commitment to improving the lives of those affected by PD is unwavering." – Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. Post this

Originally introduced by Congress in 2022, The Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis and Honorable Jennifer Wexton National Plan to End Parkinson's Act – in short known as the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act – was passed by the House of Representatives on December 14, 2023, and in turn by the Senate on May 23, 2024. After passing through both houses of Congress, it made its way to the President's desk where it was signed into law yesterday.

Under the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act, the Secretary of Health and Human Services will carry out the National Parkinson's Project to prevent, diagnose, treat, and cure PD, including the establishment of an Advisory Council comprised of federal agencies, people with PD, care partners, researchers, clinicians, and other non-federal experts. The Council will advise the Secretary on PD-related issues as the National Parkinson's Project makes progress by:

Providing information to influence future federal funding

Coordinating PD-related research and services across federal agencies

Promoting the development of safe and effective treatments

Improving early diagnosis and patient care

Assessing the multi-faceted impact of PD on patients, care partners, and families

Collaborating internationally

And more

While this legislative victory marks a significant step forward, APDA remains steadfast in its mission to provide the support, education, and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide network of Chapters and Information & Referral Centers – as well as extensive virtual programming and a robust resource library – APDA helps people with PD and their loved ones build a community and assemble the resources and support they need to make their journey more positive. APDA connects people to the information that helps them feel more in control; to the medical experts who can help them manage their disease; and to the support and services that can help them feel more empowered and less alone.

"This marks a victory for the Parkinson's disease community," states Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. "We will continue to fight for a cure for Parkinson's disease, and we are emboldened by the passing of the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act. But for now, the need for APDA's programs and services remains as vital as ever and our commitment to improving the lives of those affected by PD is unwavering. There's still a diagnosis every six minutes, and we are here for every one of them."

To learn more about APDA programs, services, support, and PD research, visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org, call 800-223-2732, or email [email protected]. Resources and support are available in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $282 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

