American Parkinson Disease Association Kicks Off 2025 Optimism Walk Series

"Events like the APDA Optimism Walks help fuel support for our critical work while fostering an invaluable sense of community and encouragement for those impacted by Parkinson's – reminding them they're never alone on their journey." – Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA Post this

Every APDA Optimism Walk is a family-friendly event that offers a short non-competitive walk (distance varies by location) and, most importantly, a chance to bond with others who are similarly connected. Many Walks also include educational opportunities, sponsor activities, lawn games, raffles, music, food, and more. These events are perfect for anyone who wants to step up and help put an end to this disease – from people with PD and care partners to family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

Registration for all APDA Optimism Walks is free and open to all. Participants are encouraged to fundraise, form teams, and spread awareness leading up to the Walk. Fundraising efforts are crucial in supporting APDA's mission to provide the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. As such, there are prizes for every individual who raises $100 or more.

"There are approximately one million people living with Parkinson's disease in the United States, and with a new diagnosis every six minutes, that number continues to grow rapidly," says Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. "Events like the APDA Optimism Walks help fuel support for our critical work while fostering an invaluable sense of community and encouragement for those impacted by Parkinson's – reminding them they're never alone on their journey."

To learn more, visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected] or call 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $313 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

Media Contact

Eloise Caggiano, American Parkinson Disease Association, 718-737-8151, [email protected], www.apdaparkinson.org

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association