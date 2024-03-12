American Parkinson Disease Association to Celebrate the Power of a Supportive Community During Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

"Every six minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 7,200 people in this country will learn they have PD. These people need to know that they are not alone, and that APDA is here for them." -- Leslie A. Chambers, President and CEO, APDA Post this

APDA Chapters and I&R Centers have a full roster of activities planned for the month (and beyond) and many ways for people to get involved. Throughout April, APDA will share educational information, along with messages of togetherness, optimism, and support on all APDA social media channels using #LivingBetterTogether, #LivingWithPD and #APDAconnects.

There are 90,000 new diagnoses of Parkinson's disease every year. Now more than ever, it is critical to engage, inform, and support the PD community and raise awareness about this disease, and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month is a prime time to shine a spotlight on this issue.

"Every six minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 7,200 people in this country will learn they have PD. These people need to know that they are not alone, and that APDA is here for them," states Leslie A. Chambers, President and CEO, APDA.

"Across the country, we are the boots on the ground, building local PD communities that lift each other up. We see time and time again that people with Parkinson's feel more supported and optimistic when they have others in their corner. From support groups and exercise classes to educational seminars and access to PD experts, APDA can help connect you to so many people and resources that can improve your PD experience," Chambers adds.

In addition to the local in-person events taking place in April and beyond, APDA offers extensive virtual programming to make sure that no matter where you live, you have access to high-quality PD information and programs and feel connected to the PD community even from afar. From popular webinar series like Dr. Gilbert Hosts and the ongoing Spanish-language Café con la doctora program, to the robust calendar of virtual exercise and movement classes – there is something for everyone.

Support from the general public is crucial, and April is the perfect time to take action and help the more than one million people in the United States coping with this chronic neurological movement disorder. People can help by raising awareness of PD and/or by making a donation that enables APDA to continue their critical work and fund research that will lead to better treatments and ultimately, a cure; every effort makes a difference. Visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org to learn more.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $252 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as our national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

