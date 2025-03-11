American Parkinson Disease Association to Educate and Empower During Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

"Across the country, we are the boots on the ground. From support groups and exercise classes to educational events and access to PD experts, APDA is here for every member of the PD community, working tirelessly to help make their journey more positive." – Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA Post this

"With a new diagnosis every six minutes, nearly 7,200 people in this country will learn they have PD in April alone," states Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. "Across the country, we are the boots on the ground. From support groups and exercise classes to educational events and access to PD experts, APDA is here for every member of the PD community, working tirelessly to help make their journey more positive."

During Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month (and always), APDA Chapters and I&R Centers have a variety of programs and events planned, with many ways for people to get involved. In addition to local in-person events, APDA offers extensive virtual programming and a robust resource library – with many resources available in Spanish and Mandarin/Simplified Chinese – to ensure that all members of the PD community have access to high-quality information and services no matter where they live and to help them to feel connected to the community even from a distance. From popular webinar series like Dr. Gilbert Hosts, Unlocking Strength Within, and Let's Keep Moving with APDA to a variety of virtual exercise and movement classes, there is something for everyone.

Support from the public is crucial, and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month is an especially meaningful time to take action to help those coping with this progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder. People can support by raising awareness of PD and/or by making a donation that will enable APDA to continue their critical work and fund research that will lead to better treatments and ultimately, a cure. Every effort makes a difference.

To learn more, visit apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected] or call 800-223-2732.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $313 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at apdaparkinson.org.

