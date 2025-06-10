American Parkinson Disease Association Welcomes Two Accomplished Leaders to National Board Of Directors

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Zoë and Adalynn to the APDA Board of Directors. Their vast experience in health policy, equity, education, and systems change is a tremendous asset to our organization." - Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA Post this

Adalynn E. Harris, PhD, MPH, MHA is the Founder and President of Equity Bridge Consulting, a firm focused on medical affairs consulting for marginalized communities. With more than 25 years of dedication to health equity and community engagement and 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry specializing in oncology and rare diseases, Dr. Harris has been a champion for diversity in clinical trials and public health policy. Her work amplifies the voices of underrepresented communities and facilitates critical collaborations across healthcare sectors. Upon her appointment to the Board, Harris shared, "Joining the Board of Directors of the American Parkinson Disease Association is deeply meaningful to me, both personally and professionally. My mother lived with Parkinson's disease, and I witnessed firsthand the challenges it brings to individuals and their families. I'm honored to help advance APDA's mission - supporting research, providing education and resources, and improving the lives of those impacted by this disease."

Beckerman and Harris will each serve an initial three-year term, with the potential to be re-elected. "We are thrilled to officially welcome Zoë and Adalynn to the APDA Board of Directors," said Leslie A. Chambers, President and CEO of the American Parkinson Disease Association. "Their vast experience in health policy, equity, education, and systems change is a tremendous asset to our organization. They are joining an incredibly passionate and committed Board — some members with connections reaching back to APDA's founding more than 60 years ago. This is an opportune time for their leadership, as we embark on a new three-year strategic plan and confront the evolving challenges facing nonprofit organizations and medical research today."

The addition of Beckerman and Harris reflects APDA's ongoing commitment to leadership, forward-thinking strategy, and innovative approaches to improving the lives of those impacted by Parkinson's disease.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the more than one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $313 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and end this disease. To join in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit us at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

