American Properties Realty, Inc. learns new trends in the residential construction industry

Employees attended the NAHB International Builders Show.

ISELIN, N.J., March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 76,000 builders, remodelers, developers and other home building professionals traveled to Las Vegas for the 80th National Association of Homebuilders' International Builders' Show® (IBS) recently. This is the premier, once-a-year event that connects, educates and improves the residential construction industry.

American Properties was well represented and was excited at all the three-day show had to offer. Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager, Joe Cernero, Director of Construction, Tom Silvia, Assistant Project Manager and Paul Csik, VP Sales & Marketing brought back with them, among other things, the design and construction trends that are current for 2024.

More homes will embrace technology, most notably wireless security cameras, wired home security systems, programmable thermostats and video doorbells. Kitchens are still the heart of the home and will feature quartz or engineered stone for countertops, built-in seating and a walk-in pantry. Exposed beams are popular, and hardwood flooring continues to outpace carpet.

In plan design, front porches, a full bath on the main level, laundry on the second floor and garage storage are being added by builders. Multi-generational living is popular, with in-law suites or a second primary bedroom suite added to the home design.

In construction trends, building with energy savings in mind continues, with multi-zone energy efficient HVAC systems, energy management systems, LED indoor and outdoor lighting and ENERGY STAR certification to name a few. Systems to improve the air quality inside the home by reducing air pollutants, dust and pollen have become increasingly popular.

American Properties Realty, Inc. is proud to keep aware of the latest trends to build a home of their clients' dreams. Currently, the company is building in Wall, NJ at Traditions at Wall. This popular community only has eight townhomes remaining, all with quick delivery. The homes feature a covered side entry, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, study, loft and one car garage. Prices are from the mid $600'000s. Traditions at Wall is conveniently located off Routes 34 and 35 and just two minutes from the Garden State Parkway. The beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake are close by. Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – which is rated A- according to Niche.com.

For more information on Traditions at Wall, visit www.TraditionsatWall.com or call Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager at (732) 556-6120. You may also email her at [email protected].

Prospective buyers can also pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-yeartradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Media Contact

Veronica DeCrescio, American Properties Realty, Inc., 1 732-283-9700, [email protected], https://americanproperties.net/

SOURCE American Properties Realty, Inc.