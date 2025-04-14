American Psychological Foundation Appoints Five New Members to its Board of Trustees

The American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations, is welcoming five new members to its Board of Trustees.

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Trustees will help advance APF's mission of leveraging the power of philanthropy to advance psychological knowledge by investing in innovative research and applications that prioritize people and their wellbeing. The Board of Trustees serves renewable three-year terms and is responsible for setting the mission and vision of APF, supporting and advising the CEO and evaluating and approving program recipients.

"We are so excited to welcome our five new Trustees who bring with them a diverse array of experience and expertise" says Dr. Melba J.T. Vasquez, President of the American Psychological Foundation. "APF has experienced unprecedented growth in the past year with the announcement of our new Direct Action program, and our new Trustees will be integral in shaping the direction and trajectory of our work moving forward."

New Trustees announced today include:

Dr. Lindsey Buckman , a psychologist in independent practice based in Chicago . Her clinical specialties include chronic medical conditions, LGBTQ+ issues, ethics, relationship issues and fertility. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA), and she currently serves as the president of APA Division 42.

, a psychologist in independent practice based in . Her clinical specialties include chronic medical conditions, LGBTQ+ issues, ethics, relationship issues and fertility. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA), and she currently serves as the president of APA Division 42. Dr. Angelo M. DiBello , an associate professor at Rutgers University and director of the Social Health, Addiction & Relationship Processes (SHARP) Lab. His work aims to leverage social psychological theories to change personal attitudes, reduce defensiveness and enhance the receptivity and duration of prevention and intervention efforts.

, an associate professor at and director of the Social Health, Addiction & Relationship Processes (SHARP) Lab. His work aims to leverage social psychological theories to change personal attitudes, reduce defensiveness and enhance the receptivity and duration of prevention and intervention efforts. Dr. Elena L. Grigorenko , who focuses on general cognitive psychology and is currently affiliated with three universities: Baylor College of Medicine , University of Houston and Yale University . Her interests are broadly focused on the well-being of children— in all categories, of all types, in all contexts.

, who focuses on general cognitive psychology and is currently affiliated with three universities: , and . Her interests are broadly focused on the well-being of children— in all categories, of all types, in all contexts. Dr. Leigh Miles Jackson , associate director of policy, innovation, and evaluation at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In her current role, Dr. Jackson leads initiatives to enhance institutional performance measurement and continuous improvement in program-related work.

, associate director of policy, innovation, and evaluation at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In her current role, Dr. Jackson leads initiatives to enhance institutional performance measurement and continuous improvement in program-related work. Dr. Sandra L. Shullman , a psychologist, strategic partner to Cygnet and managing partner at Executive Development Group, LLC. She is a Fellow and Past President of the American Psychological Association and chaired its original APA Workgroup on Executive Coaching. Her work focuses on leadership and executive development, executive coaching, strategic planning and DEI initiatives.

APF is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and explore mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. By prioritizing these four fundamental pillars, APF creates access to funds for early career psychologists, graduate students, organizations and others to support their groundbreaking research-based and psychology-focused mental health and social service programs, research and studies.

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Since its founding in 1953, APF has cultivated a portfolio of more than 95 programs that disburse over $1 million annually in research and academic funding, achievement awards, travel scholarships and non-research project funding.

