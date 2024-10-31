American Psychological Foundation's 2025 Funding Opportunities Open for Application on November 1

Over $2 million in psychological funding will be awarded across 95 programs, including scholarships, fellowships and grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations, announced today that all applications for 2025 funding opportunities will open on November 1, 2024.

This coming year, APF plans to distribute over $2 million in funding across scholarships, fellowships and grants to continue its mission of leveraging the power of philanthropy to advance psychological knowledge by investing in innovative research and applications that prioritize people and their wellbeing. Founded in 1953, APF has cultivated a portfolio of more than 95 programs that disburse over $1 million annually in research and academic funding, achievement awards, travel scholarships and more.

"The need for evidence-based psychological research is greater than ever, and we're thrilled to offer critical funding to psychologists and service organizations to continue their important work," says Dr. Michelle Quist-Ryder, CEO of the American Psychological Foundation. "At APF, we are invested in the future of psychology and its capacity to get us one step closer to a world where people are healthy, happy and living with dignity. We are so grateful to our generous donors who share in this vision, and we are excited to see the incredible impact our grantees will have both on the field of psychology and directly in communities."

APF is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and explore mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. By prioritizing these four fundamental pillars, APF creates access to funds for early career psychologists, graduate students, organizations and others to support their groundbreaking research-based and psychology-focused mental health and social service programs, research and studies.

A wide variety of programs are available to apply, and the application process, requirements and deadlines vary by program. Some programs with approaching deadlines include:

Roy Scrivner Memorial Research Grant, which seeks to encourage the study of LGBTQIA+ family psychology and therapy by supporting promising young investigators whose graduate research is oriented toward issues in this general area. One grant of $10,000 is available, and the deadline to apply is November 27, 2024 .

To find the right funding opportunity for you or your organization, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org/funding and learn about all of the programs available in 2025. For press inquiries, please contact Vanessa Hsia at [email protected].

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Since its founding in 1953, APF has cultivated a portfolio of more than 95 programs that disburse over $1 million annually in research and academic funding, achievement awards, travel scholarships and non-research project funding. The foundation is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and explore mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. For more information, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org.

Media Contact

Vanessa Hsia, The TASC Group, 1 (929) 359-3507, [email protected]

SOURCE American Psychological Foundation