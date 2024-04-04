American QSR Strengthens Operations Team with Seasoned Industry Leader

With a track record of delivering short- and long-term sales and profits, Mr. Shorter joins American QSR to further strengthen the company's unrivaled team of industry veterans. Post this

His extensive career includes senior roles at Taco Bell, the Wendy's Company, Church's Texas Chicken, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Travel Centers of America. At Church's, Mr. Shorter served as Senior Director of Operations managing a 35-unit region with an annual sales volume of $65 million.

As the District Manager at Chipotle Mexican Grill, he was responsible for a 9-unit region with an annual sales volume of $18 million. Furthermore, he worked with Travel Centers of America as Director of Operations for over eight years, overseeing a massive 60-unit region that generated an annual sales volume of $81 million.

As Mr. Shorter transitions into his role at American QSR, he brings immense knowledge from his previous positions, solidifying American QSR's commitment to providing top-tier service and success in the QSR industry.

With a track record of delivering short- and long-term sales and profits, Mr. Shorter joins American QSR to further strengthen the company's unrivaled team of industry veterans. He is highly regarded for his dynamic leadership style, hands-on approach, and results-oriented business acumen. His role will involve providing leadership, coaching, and strategic direction to the entire management team.

Mr. Shorter possesses a demonstrated ability to drive an enthusiastic workforce, geared towards maximizing productivity and controlling costs through efficient use of manpower and resources. His specialties encompass various operational and strategic skills, including restaurant operations, strategic planning, team development, business planning, financials, project management,calibration matrices (BSC), planned action measurements, and learning management system development.

As Director of Operations, Mr. Shorter will oversee American QSR's operations supervisors and general managers, ensuring the highest service standards, cleanliness, and efficiency are maintained across all locations. He will be critical in mentoring restaurant staff, implementing operational best practices, and driving sales through community engagement and promotional strategies.

In addition, Mr. Shorter has a strong background in human resources management with a keen focus on problem assessment and action plan development, employee relations, and people development. He also possesses strong capabilities in managing expense and capital budgets and building lasting relationships with clients and vendors.

American QSR's decision to bring Mr. Shorter aboard aligns with our mission of consistently delivering superior results, and the company looks forward to a bright future augmented by his contributions.

About American QSR

Founded by industry veterans with over 60 years of seasoned experience in the franchised Quick Service Restaurant space, American QSR aims to lead as the industry's finest restaurant operators. At the heart of their mission lies a dedication to deliver superior results consistently. The company continuously seeks opportunities to build and acquire units, keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive by exploring new profitable concepts. American QSR's core values of respect, integrity, passion, and accountability create an ethos that guides its employees toward a better future.

For more information on American QSR, please visit https://americanqsr.com/.

