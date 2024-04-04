American QSR Welcomes Rae Bonner as New Director of Training

"Training is where my passion lies," says Rae Bonner. "I believe in the power of cultivating talent and creating an environment where individuals can thrive." Post this

In 2017, Bonner transitioned to Taco Bell, initially as a GM and then in 2019 as an Area Coach. Bonner's dedication to training and leadership development became particularly evident in 2021 when she assumed the role of Senior Field Trainer, playing a pivotal role in rebuilding teams and revitalizing restaurants after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following her tenure with Palo Alto, Bonner joined American QSR in 2023.

"Training is where my passion lies," says Bonner. "I believe in the power of cultivating talent and creating an environment where individuals can thrive. Joining American QSR provides an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that shares my commitment to excellence and dedication to fostering growth within the team."

About American QSR

Founded by industry veterans with over 60 years of seasoned experience in the franchised Quick Service Restaurant space, American QSR aims to lead as the industry's finest restaurant operators. At the heart of their mission lies a dedication to deliver superior results consistently. The company continuously seeks opportunities to build and acquire units, keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive by exploring new profitable concepts. AQSR's core values of respect, integrity, passion, and accountability create an ethos that guides its employees toward a better future.

For more information on American QSR, please visit https://americanqsr.com/.

