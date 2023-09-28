American Racer Sara Price to Compete in the 2024 Dakar Rally

"For as long as I can remember being behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle in the Dakar Rally has been at the top of my bucket list of events I want to compete in. This is the pinnacle of motorsports in my book." - Sara Price Tweet this

Price will race a BFGoodrich-equipped CanAm Maverick X3 in the highly competitive T4 Category. She has teamed up with navigator Jeremy Gray, who navigated with Sara to take the win at the Sonora Rally. Price and Gray will travel to northern Africa to race Rallye du Maroc, an FIA World Rally-Raid scheduled October 12-18 to serve as excellent training for Dakar.

Price stated, "For as long as I can remember being behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle in the Dakar Rally has been at the top of my bucket list of events I want to compete in. This is the pinnacle of motorsports in my book. This year I promised myself I will do everything in my power to race in 2024 and now this dream is a reality. I'm more ready than ever and want to make America proud!''

Added navigator Gray, ''Victory at the 2023 Sonora Rally was just the beginning of our journey to greatness. I'm pumped Sara has chosen me to help navigate for the upcoming Rallye du Maroc and I'm excited to see what we can do at Dakar!''

For the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally and 5th edition through Saudi Arabia's magnificent deserts, 820 competitors from 68 nationalities will attempt to cover approximately 6000 Miles, over 1 prologue, 12 stages and 14 days of racing. The official dates are January 5-19, 2024.

Sara will be campaigning her journey to the Dakar Rally through her social channels and website SaraPriceMX.com where fans can join her journey and support.

About Sara Price

Owner of SP Motorsports, Sara Price began racing dirt bikes at the age of eight and collected 19 amateur titles and medaled in Women's Super X at the 2010 X-Games. She holds the record as the most winning female amateur to date. Named the 2016 Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame Rising Star, Sara Price's racing career started in motocross, where she went on to join Monster Energy Kawasaki as the first factory-supported female racer.

In 2012 Price switched to four-wheels and started racing UTVs where she campaigned the WORCS series, Lucas Oil Regional shortcourse Series, and became the first American UTV team to compete in the Rallye Aïcha Des Gazelles in Morocco, and went on to finish the Terracross Championship undefeated to take the Women's Championship that same year. In 2016, Price raced six events in the Stadium SUPER Truck Series and became the first woman ever to lead laps in that championship.

Sara went on to compete with RPM Offroad in a Trophy Truck Spec in the SCORE International Desert Series. In 2019, Sara became the first woman to win the SCORE International Trophy Truck Spec Championship, also notably as an IronWoman in the entire series. In 2021 Sara signed on to the Chip Ganassi Racing team for Extreme-E, the global electric racing program, adding an Extreme E win to her resume. Major wins in 2023 piloting her Can-Am Maverick X3 include the Sonora Rally, Mint 400 and SCORE Baja 500. When she isn't racing, Price works as a stunt professional a part of the SAG-AFTRA Union, performing on motorcycles, and in vehicles and as a stunt performer for television and films seen worldwide today.

SP's Road to Dakar Official Partners:

BFGoodrich Tires, CanAm Offroad, Vision Canopy, Super ATV, Raceline Wheels, AO Coolers, TreadLightly!, Rockford Fosgate, Alsup Racing Development, Dirtfish, Sparco, Jackson Marketing

