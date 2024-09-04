American Regent Expanding Pharmaceutical Production Facility in New Albany

"The Columbus Region's supportive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and strategic location have been instrumental in our success," said Paul Diolosa, President & CEO of American Regent. Post this

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Columbus Region," said Paul Diolosa, President & CEO of American Regent. "The region's supportive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and strategic location have been instrumental in our success. This expansion not only allows us to increase our production capabilities, but also continue delivering critical medications to patients who need them."

The Columbus Region's growing life sciences sector is characterized by robust investment, strategic partnerships, and a strong talent pipeline, all of which are contributing to its prominence in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

"We are thrilled to see American Regent expanding their operations here," said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding. "Our community has made a point of welcoming innovative companies into this region, and American Regent continues to positively impact our local economy with its significant investments in innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing."

"American Regent's investment reflects Ohio's position as a leading hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "This expansion will not only create jobs but also advance healthcare infrastructure and economic resilience in the region."

About the Life Sciences Sector in the Columbus Region

The Columbus Region has made a very purposeful and successful effort to become one of the nation's leading markets for life sciences research and development with a rapidly growing and vibrant constellation of researchers, manufacturers, and healthcare providers. The Columbus Region has seen more than 20 economic development projects involving life sciences companies, which, along with other established and startup organizations, have attracted $1.6B in National Institute of Health funding, in addition to $594M in venture capital funding. The region is in the top ten nationwide for biological and biomedical doctorate completions, as well as 8,700+ students graduating from Ohio State University with life sciences degrees.

About American Regent

American Regent, Inc.®, a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is an industry-leading injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For more than 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.

American Regent is committed to US-based manufacturing. To that end, over the last several years we have made significant investments in expanding and modernizing our manufacturing facilities in Ohio and New York. This expansion will nearly double our capacity and allow us to better serve our patients now and in the future.

Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need.

For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with seven regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, Lake to River, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus' mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world's most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region's economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

