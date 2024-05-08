American Single Malt Specialist Bird Creek Nets Best Of Category, Double Gold In Prestigious Spirits Competitions

"We are so honored to receive such high praise in such prestigious tasting events for all the work our team does and all the farmers we buy directly from. Our quality begins at the farm, followed by a team working to produce the best American single malt without exception." Post this

"My time in coffee has shown me that varieties make a difference and that farmers and millers make even a bigger difference," said Stell. "When buying our specialty malts and barleys, I am looking for quality above all, followed by consistent supply and storylines.

"Because we are so focused on rare, heritage, and ancient varieties, the list tends to be narrowed down tremendously. Heritage and ancient types like the ones I source are a cornerstone of sustainability. Most of these have weathered the millennia and are needed to carry us forward in drought and disease. It's critical to continue these varieties—we are just happy they taste amazing."

For ADI's 2024 International Spirits Competition, Bird Creek took Best of Category American Single Malt, Bottled & Blended, for its flagship Small Batch American Single Malt. Bottled at 92 proof, this whiskey blends the distillery's Baronesse and Full Pint barley types. Aged for four years and six months in new, white American oak, it also took home a Gold Medal. Joining Small Batch in the ADI winner's circle with a Gold Medal is the Cask Strength version of Baronesse, bottled at 115 proof after four years and three months of aging.

These same heritage and ancient grains also carried Bird Creek to victory at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where Small Batch garnered a Double Gold, while the Cask-Strength versions of Baronesse and Full Pint each took home Gold.

Baronesse, one of Bird Creek's signature rare barley types, is a German-type grain bread for brewing beer. It is sourced from Joseph's Grainery along the rolling hillside of the Palouse in Colfax, Washington, on farm family land that's been worked for over 70 years.

Full Pint, meanwhile, is a spring 2-row type barley developed by the Oregon State University Barley Breed Program. It was part of a program to isolate genetics that could be used for natural stripe-rust resistance, a fungal infection detrimental to barley. Mecca Grade Estate Malt grows this barley in Madras, Oregon, in that state's High Desert climate.

"We are so honored to receive such high praise in such prestigious tasting events for all the work our team does and all the farmers we buy directly from," stated Stell. The farmers we buy from have worked so hard to develop such quality barley—it's why we share the awards with them. Our quality begins at the farm, followed by a team that works to produce the best possible American single malt without exception.

"Every step is carefully decided, from barley to barrel and blending barley varieties for our small batch."

Bird Creek's specialty American Single-Malt whiskeys, including the award-winning Small Batch and Cask Strength versions, can be purchased directly from the distillery's tasting room in Portland, Oregon, or conveniently through its online store for shipment. For more information about Bird Creek and to explore its range of whiskeys, please visit its website.

ABOUT BIRD CREEK WHISKEY

Bird Creek Whiskey, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, pays homage to its Pacific Northwest roots through the American single malt whiskeys it produces. It uses rare barley types sourced via direct relationships with the farmers that grow them. Started out of a thirst for adventure, the brand's embrace of this part of the world's unique outdoor setting has led to an ethos encompassing multiple ties to the land around it. Bird Creek whiskeys are meant to be enjoyed in times of celebration and contemplation with friends, always responsibly.

