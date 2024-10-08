American Society for Clinical Pathology Files Amicus Brief Urging Court to Overturn FDA Final Rule on Laboratory Developed Tests

"ASCP has heard loud and clear from our members that they are very concerned that the Final Rule will undermine their ability to provide appropriate care for their patients," ASCP President Gregory N. Sossaman, MD, MASCP. Post this

In submitting its amicus brief, ASCP and its partners concur with plaintiffs ACLA and AMP that the FDA does not have the authority to regulate laboratory developed tests. The Amici Group argues that the Final Rule has already had "serious detrimental effects on the clinical laboratories that develop and perform these tests, and, ultimately, on the provision of care to patients who rely on these testing services for prompt diagnosis and treatment."

In the brief, the Amici Group rejects FDA's position that clinical laboratories offering LDT services are violating federal law, citing the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), which specifically outline the federal legal requirements clinical laboratories must satisfy to perform testing services that are not approved by FDA. The Group argues that FDA's enforcement discretion policy of allowing certain CLIA-certified laboratories to continue offering a limited subset of LDT services is so narrow that it fails to achieve its stated purpose of ensuring patient access to the laboratory services they need. Additionally, FDA's Final Rule infringes upon the practice of medicine by experienced, educated, and dedicated medical professionals.

Joining the ASCP in submitting this amicus brief are the American Association of Bioanalysts, the American Society for Microbiology, the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, and the Infectious Disease Society of America.

