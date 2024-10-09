American Society for Clinical Pathology Files Amicus Brief Urging Court to Overturn FDA Final Rule on Laboratory Developed Tests

"Given ASCP's focus on ensuring quality care, submitting this amicus brief is essential to our mission of caring for patients," says ASCP President Gregory N. Sossaman, MD, MASCP. Post this

In submitting the amicus brief, ASCP and its partners concur with plaintiffs ACLA and AMP that the FDA does not have the authority to regulate laboratory developed tests. The Amici Group argues that the Final Rule has already had "serious detrimental effects on the clinical laboratories that perform these tests, and, ultimately, on the provision of medical care to patients who rely on these testing services for prompt diagnosis and treatment."

In the brief, the Amici Group rejects FDA's position that clinical laboratories offering LDT services are violating federal law, citing the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), which specifically outlines federal legal requirement clinical laboratories must satisfy to provide testing services not approved by the FDA. The Group argues that FDA's enforcement discretion policy allowing certain CLIA-certified laboratories to continue offering a limited subset of LDT services is so narrow that it fails to achieve its stated purpose of ensuring patient access to critical testing services. Additionally, FDA's Final Rule infringes upon the practice of medicine by experienced, educated, and dedicated medical professionals.

Representing ASCP in developing the amicus brief is Jane Pine Wood of McDonald Hopkins, an attorney well known for her work with the pathology and laboratory medicine community.

