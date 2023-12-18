American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Hosts its 43rd Annual Conference

ASLMS is a unique society where people from many specialties in clinical medicine come together with scientists and engineers to explore energy-based technologies to improve patient care. Post this

The ASLMS Annual Conference is known as the place where all the latest breakthroughs in the field of medical lasers and energy-based devices are first presented and discussed. Hundreds of clinical and basic science studies are submitted each year to highlight the latest developments and newest devices on the market.

"ASLMS is a unique society where people from many specialties in clinical medicine come together with scientists and engineers to explore energy-based technologies to improve patient care," said Murad Alam, MD, MSCI, MBA, ASLMS President. "Diversity is our strength, and we have developed a program that reflects this."

The 2024 conference will feature a greater emphasis on the science and engineering behind the devices. In addition to the Basic Science and Translational Research abstract sessions, new workshops include How Does It Work? Inside the Machines, Lasers in Surgical Specialties: Basic Science and Translational Applications, Think Tank: Beyond the Shark Tank., and Fundamentals and Applications of Photobiomodulation (LLLT).

On April 11, the ASLMS Plenary Session will feature Mordecai D. Rosen, PhD, an acclaimed plasma physicist from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Dr. Rosen will discuss the world's largest laser at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), detailing the 2022 achievement of generating more fusion energy than the laser energy driving it—a breakthrough with implications for carbon-free, inherently safe fusion energy production.

With over 40 workshops, daily special sessions, and cutting-edge research studies, the ASLMS Annual Conference will be the go-to meeting in 2024 for practical knowledge and an understanding of the future of energy-based medicine.

The Society offers complimentary registration to qualified members of the press who wish to attend the conference. For more information about all registration options, visit aslms.org/annual-conference-2024.

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS) is the largest multi-disciplinary professional organization dedicated to the development and application of lasers and related technology for health care applications. ASLMS promotes excellence in patient care by advancing biomedical application of lasers and other related technologies worldwide. ASLMS members include physicians, surgeons, nurses, and allied health professionals representing multiple specialties, physicists involved in product development, biomedical engineers, biologists, industry representatives and manufacturers. For more information on the Society's mission, vision, and leaders, visit ASLMS | About ASLMS

Media Contact

Andrea Alstad, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc., 715-845-9283, [email protected], https://www.aslms.org/

Twitter

SOURCE American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc.