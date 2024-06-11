American Society of Neuroradiology Extends Partnership with HighWire

HighWire Press is pleased to announce that American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR) has extended their collaboration with HighWire for another five years.

PRINCETON, N.J. , June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighWire Press, the leading provider of publishing solutions to the scholarly community, is proud to announce our renewed partnership with ASNR, providing hosting solutions for the American Journal of Neuroradiology (AJNR), with exciting new features planned in the coming year.

HighWire is a longtime partner of the American Society of Neuroradiology, providing the hosting platform for the American Journal of Neuroradiology (AJNR), an internationally recognized primary source of information for all professionals engaged in the field of neuroimaging. In support of the journal's move to an online-only model in 2025, HighWire is implementing an exciting new set of features that will increase the value of AJNR to its readers by creating a modern, personalized site experience.

HighWire secured this renewal through a competitive RFP process. HighWire's flexibility, reliability, scalability and responsiveness have all contributed to a strong partnership with ASNR over the years. With a history of working together to customize the AJNR site, HighWire leverages a combination of innovation and industry experience to shape the journal's digital future.

"The AJNR is excited to partner with HighWire as we shift from a hybrid online and print publication to a fully electronic format," commented Dr. Max Wintermark, Editor in Chief of the AJNR. "HighWire will help us introduce innovative features in medical publishing, including personalized homepages and content tailored to individual reader preferences, a stack of images for interactive browsing instead of static figures, and customizable widgets for additional content."

"Our role as an independent technology provider compels us to support the journal's commitment to the highest standards in patient care, research, and education, and to optimize the reader and researcher experience through inspired features and design." said Tony Alves, Senior Vice President of Products at HighWire Press.

HighWire is working closely with ASNR in a collaborative design process to ensure the new feature set is designed around the specific needs of ASNR's users. The site will be transformed to capture user preferences and engage readers with personalized features. Users will benefit from new access methods, cutting-edge visual design, and innovative content displays including DICOM imagery and embedded rich content.

