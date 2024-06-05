American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) Announces 2024 Astra Play Award Winners

"This year's winning list features a group of innovative and fun products that kids will love, gift givers will be excited to share and our neighborhood toy stores across the country will be proud to sell," said Sue Warfield, President of Astra. Post this

Astra members nominate specialty toys for consideration, then an internal committee reviews and narrows it down to the finalists. This year's criteria for the winning toys included uniqueness, availability, significance and newness. There is no fee for manufacturers to participate in this awards program.

Congratulations to the 2024 Astra Play Award winners:

Arts & Crafts: Tiny Easel, Painter Box

Baby/Toddler: RC Baby Plane, iPlay, iLearn

Books: Baby's First Book of 44 SOUNDS, SmartNoggin Toys

Brainteasers: IQ Gears, Smart Toys and Games

Building: Gecko Run: Marble Run Starter Set, Thames & Kosmos

Eco Friendly: Wave Stacker, PlanToys

Family Games: 800 Pound Gorilla, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Family Strategy Games: DEDUCKTO, Gamewright

Geek Games: Inside Job, Thames & Kosmos

Kidult:Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds, LEGO®

Outdoor Play: NASA Collection, Stomp Rocket

Plush: Douglas Hugs™ Baby Fox, Douglas Company, INC

Preschool Games: Little Memo - Garden, DJECO

Pretend Play: Pretendables School Set, Fat Brain Toy Co.

Puzzles: Mayhem on the Moon 3D Puzzle, Ravensburger

Retro: Big Wheel Big Spin, Schylling

Science: Air Toobz, Fat Brain Toy Co.

Sensory: Furry Fidget Friends, Tangle®

For more information on Astra's Play Awards, please visit https://www.Astratoy.org/play-awards.

About the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra)

Founded in 1992, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) is an international not-for-profit trade organization that develops and supports a membership of independent retailers, manufacturers and sales representatives in the toy industry. As the guiding star of the specialty Play industry, Astra is a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing children with healthy, quality play materials that have a high play value and are designed with a focus on what the child can do, rather than what the toy can do. Through certification programs, educational resources and networking opportunities, Astra engages, elevates, and promotes members to make a positive impact on the economy and culture of the communities they serve. For more information, visit http://www.astratoy.org.

