American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) Announces 2024 Astra Play Award Winners

Specialty Toy Retailers Choose This Year's Toy Stars Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season
ST. LOUIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra), has officially announced the winissners of its coveted Astra Play Awards at their annual Marketplace & Academy event in St. Louis, MO. The renowned program is the only one of its kind where independent and neighborhood specialty toy retailers vote to select the products that promote happy and healthy play in childhood and beyond! This year, 18 winners were chosen across a wide range of categories.
"The Astra Play Awards highlight the toys that bring out the best play experience for children," said Sue Warfield, President of Astra. "This year's winning list features a group of innovative and fun products that kids will love, gift givers will be excited to share and our neighborhood toy stores across the country will be proud to sell."
Astra members nominate specialty toys for consideration, then an internal committee reviews and narrows it down to the finalists. This year's criteria for the winning toys included uniqueness, availability, significance and newness. There is no fee for manufacturers to participate in this awards program.
Congratulations to the 2024 Astra Play Award winners:
Arts & Crafts: Tiny Easel, Painter Box
Baby/Toddler: RC Baby Plane, iPlay, iLearn
Books: Baby's First Book of 44 SOUNDS, SmartNoggin Toys
Brainteasers: IQ Gears, Smart Toys and Games
Building: Gecko Run: Marble Run Starter Set, Thames & Kosmos
Eco Friendly: Wave Stacker, PlanToys
Family Games: 800 Pound Gorilla, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Family Strategy Games: DEDUCKTO, Gamewright
Geek Games: Inside Job, Thames & Kosmos
Kidult:Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds, LEGO®
Outdoor Play: NASA Collection, Stomp Rocket
Plush: Douglas Hugs™ Baby Fox, Douglas Company, INC
Preschool Games: Little Memo - Garden, DJECO
Pretend Play: Pretendables School Set, Fat Brain Toy Co.
Puzzles: Mayhem on the Moon 3D Puzzle, Ravensburger
Retro: Big Wheel Big Spin, Schylling
Science: Air Toobz, Fat Brain Toy Co.
Sensory: Furry Fidget Friends, Tangle®
For more information on Astra's Play Awards, please visit https://www.Astratoy.org/play-awards.
About the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra)
Founded in 1992, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) is an international not-for-profit trade organization that develops and supports a membership of independent retailers, manufacturers and sales representatives in the toy industry. As the guiding star of the specialty Play industry, Astra is a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing children with healthy, quality play materials that have a high play value and are designed with a focus on what the child can do, rather than what the toy can do. Through certification programs, educational resources and networking opportunities, Astra engages, elevates, and promotes members to make a positive impact on the economy and culture of the communities they serve. For more information, visit http://www.astratoy.org.
