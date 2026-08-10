American Sport Education Launches as a National Credentialing and Professional Development Organization

"ASE was founded on a simple but powerful belief: when we invest in developing better coaches and stronger leaders, we create better experiences for every athlete." Post this

Guided by its tagline, Advance. Serve. Elevate., ASE is committed to helping individuals build knowledge, earn meaningful credentials, and continue growing throughout every stage of their professional journey.

"ASE was founded on a simple but powerful belief: when we invest in developing better coaches and stronger leaders, we create better experiences for every athlete," said Dr. Jenny D. Johnson, Vice President & Chief of Education & Training. "Our mission is to provide practical, relevant, and accessible education that empowers individuals to lead with confidence, integrity, and purpose while creating stronger organizations and healthier sport communities."

Unlike traditional certification programs that focus primarily on technical instruction, ASE combines leadership development, athlete-centered coaching principles, communication, ethics, safety, organizational excellence, and long-term professional growth into a comprehensive credentialing framework designed to complement existing sport-specific education.

At the center of the organization is the ASE Learning Pathway™, a progressive model that guides learners through every stage of professional development:

Learn. Stack. Bank. Certify.™

Through this innovative framework, participants complete ASE Learning Experiences™, earn ASE Learning Credits™, build a permanent professional learning transcript, and achieve nationally recognized credentials that recognize demonstrated knowledge, competency, and continued professional growth.

Supporting this ecosystem is the ASE Learning Center, a comprehensive digital platform designed to provide convenient access to online learning, in-person educational experiences, continuing education opportunities, credential tracking, digital certificates, professional transcripts, and personalized lifelong learning pathways.

ASE's initial credentialing pathways are designed for:

Coaches

Club Directors

Sport Leaders

Team Captains

Lead Officials

Event Directors

Each pathway is built around clearly defined competencies and progressive credential levels that encourage continuous learning while supporting individuals throughout their leadership journey.

"American Sport Education represents an investment in the future of sport," said Corey Warner, Co-Founder and Board Chair of American Sport Institute. "Our vision is to establish a trusted national framework for education and credentialing that raises the standard for coaching, leadership, and organizational excellence while remaining flexible enough to serve organizations of every size and across multiple sports. We believe lifelong learning is one of the greatest investments an individual or organization can make."

ASE's educational philosophy emphasizes:

Athlete-centered coaching

Leadership development

Effective communication

Ethics and integrity

Safety and risk awareness

Positive sport culture

Long-term athlete development

Organizational leadership

Mentorship

Continuing education

Lifelong professional development

As the organization grows, ASE will continue expanding its educational offerings, strategic collaborations, credentialing pathways, and digital learning resources to serve coaches, leaders, officials, athletes, clubs, schools, governing bodies, and sport organizations throughout the United States.

"The future of sport depends on the quality of the people who lead it," added Dr. Johnson. "Our vision is to make high-quality professional development more accessible, more meaningful, and more impactful than ever before."

The launch of ASE represents the beginning of a long-term strategy to establish a nationally recognized ecosystem for sport education, credentialing, and lifelong professional development while fostering collaboration among organizations committed to strengthening the future of sport.

Additional announcements regarding strategic partnerships, educational initiatives, and the first organizations adopting the ASE Learning Pathway™ and ASE Learning Center will be made in the coming weeks.

Media Contact

Steve Bishop, American Sport Institutes, 1 3522678727, [email protected]

SOURCE American Sport Institutes