American University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Collin Coil a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Collin Coil a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Collin Coil, a junior, studies pure mathematics and data science at American University (AU). He contributed to international finance research cited by the Federal Reserve, which played a part in the greater understanding, better regulation, and increased stability in the world's system of sovereign debt financing. Additionally, Congress cited his work tracking and modeling diverse representation in Congressional Witness panels as a primary motivator to change their rules for the 117th Congress. He recently interned with Noblis and worked in their experimental technology division to develop efficient DNA digital data storage. Currently, Coil works in the AU Center for Data Science with a research focus on artificial intelligence and computational methods.

"Collin is an incredibly impressive student, and we're proud to support someone so dedicated to using his education to improve our world," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

