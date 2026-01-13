American Ventures LLC CEO Shravan Parsi provides an update on Central Texas retail market conditions, citing sustained occupancy levels and neighborhood retail leasing activity. The release references recent industry data and discusses retail trends across Austin and surrounding high-growth submarkets. Observations reflect current demographic and economic conditions affecting commercial real estate in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to CEO Shravan Parsi of American Ventures LLC, Central Texas continues to experience sustained retail activity supported by population growth, employment expansion, and ongoing commercial development.

Large-format, anchored retail centers remain active across the region. These centers are supported by demographic trends including immigration, rising household incomes, and continued residential development.

The Weitzman 2026 Shopping Center Review & Forecast reports that Central Texas retail markets maintained high occupancy levels at year-end 2025, with Austin reporting 97.0 percent occupancy and both Dallas–Fort Worth and San Antonio exceeding 95 percent.

Shravan Parsi, founder and CEO of American Ventures LLC, stated that neighborhood-oriented retail projects are currently experiencing increased leasing activity. Demand has been driven primarily by service-oriented tenants, including medical and dental practices, fitness operators, wellness providers, and food and beverage concepts serving local communities.

One example is Elgin Commons; a mixed-use development located along Highway 290 in partnership with the Town of Elgin. The project is intended to introduce additional retail, hotel, and commercial uses in a submarket east of Austin that has experienced recent population growth. The development is designed to serve surrounding residential areas and regional traffic patterns.

Across several Central Texas submarkets, vacancy rates have declined from prior highs, and leasing activity has remained concentrated in well-located neighborhood retail centers. Markets including Elgin, Georgetown, Leander, Kyle, Buda, and New Braunfels have continued to attract retail users aligned with population growth trends.

"While large anchors remain important, neighborhood retail activity provides a clearer indicator of localized market conditions," said Shravan Parsi, founder and CEO of American Ventures LLC. "Current leasing trends reflect the underlying demographic and economic fundamentals present in Central Texas."

American Ventures LLC is a Texas-based real estate investment and development firm led by CEO Shravan Parsi. The company focuses on retail and mixed-use properties in growth markets, with an emphasis on neighborhood-oriented projects intended to serve local demand. American Ventures LLC engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate assets.

