American Vision Partners Now Offering the Light Adjustable Lens, Customized Vision after Cataract Surgery

"This lens is unique in that it will allow doctors like myself to make smaller adjustments over the course of the light treatments that will ultimately provide patients with a truly customized result," explained Dr. Scott Perkins.

Dr. Scott Perkins, MD has become Barnet Dulaney Perkins' first ophthalmologist to perform the LAL procedure. At the forefront of technology, Dr. Perkins has also been the first user of the Toric ICL and the PanOptix Trifocal IOL in the Southwestern US.

"I have been performing cataract and refractive surgeries for more than 30 years, and it is always exciting to see new technology become available. I greatly enjoy being able to provide my patients with even more options to improve their vision" said Dr. Scott Perkins.

Light Adjustable Lens patients will undergo standard cataract surgery, followed by additional light treatments to achieve their desired vision results. These light treatments are performed using a Light Delivery Device (LDD) that utilizes UV light to adjust the patient's vision. Most patients can expect to have 3-5 light treatments.

For more information about Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and our expertise in cataract care and Light Adjustable Lens procedures, visit https://www.goodeyes.com/light-adjustable-lens/

Visit https://www.rxsight.com/us for more information about the Light Adjustable lens from RX Sight.

