American Vision Partners to Acquire Eye Care Services from Evernorth Care Group

"It's been an honor to partner with Evernorth Care Group on a transition plan that not only meets the needs of their patients, while expanding the services available to them, but also provides employment opportunities for their talented doctors and staff throughout our family of eye care practices," said Shane Armstrong, CEO of American Vision Partners.

AVP offers a comprehensive eye care experience, including routine eye care, optical retail, general ophthalmology and sub-specialty care for cataracts, retina, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplastics, vision correction procedures (LASIK), dry eye treatment, cosmetic services and more. Their experienced, multi-specialty ophthalmologists and optometrists use advanced technology and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life.

"AVP shares our commitment to improving patient outcomes and elevating the patient experience. With their comprehensive eye care services, extensive experience, and more than 30 locations across the Valley, including two within Evernorth Care Group health centers, patients will have expanded and convenient access to high quality eye care," said Jeff Holt, president and general manager, Evernorth Care Group. "We're also excited to have many of our talented eye doctors join the AVP team where they can continue to serve our patients and more members of the community."

The partnership with Evernorth Care Group represents the eighteenth transaction implemented by American Vision Partners.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 180 nationally recognized doctors and 137 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have, on average, been in practice for more than 30 years.

AVP is dedicated to supporting the quality of healthcare services and compliance, guided by the following principles: Improving patient outcomes by enhancing their access to high-quality, integrated, and comprehensive eye care and conducting its affairs ethically and compliantly pursuant to an effective Compliance Program.

To learn more about a partnership with American Vision Partners, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com, or contact Jimbo Cross at [email protected].

