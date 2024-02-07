American Vision Partners Welcomes Patrick Maguire as new Chief Operating Officer

American Vision Partners ("AVP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care management organizations in the nation, announces the hire of Patrick Maguire as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Vision Partners ("AVP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care management organizations in the nation, announces the hire of Patrick Maguire as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Patrick is joining one of the most tenured executive teams within ophthalmology, with a combined 60 years of eye care physician practice management experience. He most recently served as the COO for Eye Health America. Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge about clinic and surgery center management, refractive services deployment and growth, optical negotiations, contact center efficiency, and ancillary service line expansion. Patrick also holds an MBA from Auburn University.
"In every chapter of his career Patrick has been a thoughtful leader that has delivered exceptional results for the teams and patients he's served, so we're thrilled to have him join AVP as we strive to more fully realize our vision of building the best eye care organization in the nation," said Shane Armstrong, CEO of American Vision Partners.
Maguire will become a primary member of American Vision Partner's Senior Leadership team and will help promote the success of AVP's regionalized operations across the organization's 12 practices.
"Joining AVP's experienced, well-rounded group of eyecare executives is an exciting opportunity. The organization is dedicated to delivering world-class care at every step of the patient journey. Looking forward to directing AVP's operational components towards this core mission every day," said Maguire.
AVP continues to experience exponential growth both organically as well as with new physician partners through acquisition.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure, and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have, on average, been in practice for more than 30 years.
AVP is dedicated to supporting the quality of healthcare services and compliance, guided by the following principles: Improving patient outcomes by enhancing their access to high-quality, integrated, and comprehensive eye care and conducting its affairs ethically and compliantly pursuant to an effective Compliance Program.
