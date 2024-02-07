American Vision Partners Welcomes Patrick Maguire as new Chief Operating Officer

"Joining AVP's experienced, well-rounded group of eyecare executives is an exciting opportunity. The organization is dedicated to delivering world-class care at every step of the patient journey." Patrick Maguire Post this

"In every chapter of his career Patrick has been a thoughtful leader that has delivered exceptional results for the teams and patients he's served, so we're thrilled to have him join AVP as we strive to more fully realize our vision of building the best eye care organization in the nation," said Shane Armstrong, CEO of American Vision Partners.

Maguire will become a primary member of American Vision Partner's Senior Leadership team and will help promote the success of AVP's regionalized operations across the organization's 12 practices.

"Joining AVP's experienced, well-rounded group of eyecare executives is an exciting opportunity. The organization is dedicated to delivering world-class care at every step of the patient journey. Looking forward to directing AVP's operational components towards this core mission every day," said Maguire.

AVP continues to experience exponential growth both organically as well as with new physician partners through acquisition.

To learn more about a partnership with American Vision Partners, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com, or contact Jimbo Cross at [email protected].

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure, and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have, on average, been in practice for more than 30 years.

AVP is dedicated to supporting the quality of healthcare services and compliance, guided by the following principles: Improving patient outcomes by enhancing their access to high-quality, integrated, and comprehensive eye care and conducting its affairs ethically and compliantly pursuant to an effective Compliance Program.

For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Rodriguez, American Vision Partners, (602) 598-7056, [email protected], https://americanvisionpartners.com/

SOURCE American Vision Partners