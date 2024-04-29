American Water Works Association and Clean Water Action applaud EPA's final Steam Electric Power Generating Effluent Guidelines

"The best and most efficient way to keep our drinking water safe and healthy is to protect it at its source," said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. "We are pleased that EPA listened to water experts and consumer advocates in developing these guidelines and took steps to protect public." Post this

"We applaud the Biden Administration and EPA for responding to public comments and strengthening the original proposal so that new Clean Water Act standards will prevent more toxic water pollution and protect more drinking water sources," said Clean Water Action President Jeff Carter.

"The best and most efficient way to keep our drinking water safe and healthy is to protect it at its source," said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. "We are pleased that EPA listened to both water experts and consumer advocates in developing these guidelines and took steps to protect public health in our communities."

Announced Thursday, the rule requires most coal-fired power plants to meet updated standards by the end of 2029, with limited exceptions for those plants that will be completely retired by 2034. EPA estimates that this final rule will reduce pollutants discharged through wastewater from coal-fired power plants by more than 660 million pounds per year.

