American Window Film Acquires Gary's Window Tinting to Expand Houston Presence

This strategic acquisition strengthens AWF's presence in the Houston market, where it has maintained a modest footprint. The addition of the nine employees of Gary's Window Tinting will be merged with AWF's existing Houston team, significantly expanding operations and capacity in the region.

"We are excited to partner with Gary and the team to supercharge our Houston presence," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Gary has built a great business and reputation in the area that we hope to build upon. Texas is a big market with lots of potential, and we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead."

This move solidifies American Window Film's position as a premier window film dealer in the Houston area and reflects the company's continued growth strategy across key U.S. markets.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwindowfilm.com or https://americanwindowfilm.com/locations/houston-texas-window-film.

