American Window Film Announces Acquisition of Iowa Sun Control

This expands American Window Film's presence throughout the Midwest and adds additional infrastructure in that region. Iowa Sun Control will add 7 employees to American Window Film's staff and an office location in the area.

"We are excited to partner with David and the team to grow the Des Moines market. David, Sid, and Sarah have built a great business and reputation in the area that we hope to build upon. The Midwest is a great market, we are excited to enter the region and are optimistic about the opportunity and the potential for the area," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwindowfilm.com

