American Window Film Announces Acquisition of Iowa Sun Control

American Window Film continues its nationwide expansion with the acquisition of Iowa Sun Control, the leading window film dealer in Des Moines. This strategic move strengthens American Window Film's Midwest presence, adding a new office, seven employees, and decades of industry expertise.
DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Window Film is announcing its 20th acquisition with Iowa Sun Control serving metro Des Moines. Iowa Sun Control was established in 1976. It is currently owned by David Giesselmann, Sarah Akin, and Sid Akin. David will be staying with the company in a sales role while Sarah and Sid will transition out of the business following the integration.
Iowa Sun Control has been the premier window film dealer in the Des Moines area, and its customer base includes general contractors, glass companies, property managers, residential customers, schools and retail shops.
This expands American Window Film's presence throughout the Midwest and adds additional infrastructure in that region. Iowa Sun Control will add 7 employees to American Window Film's staff and an office location in the area.
"We are excited to partner with David and the team to grow the Des Moines market. David, Sid, and Sarah have built a great business and reputation in the area that we hope to build upon. The Midwest is a great market, we are excited to enter the region and are optimistic about the opportunity and the potential for the area," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film.
About American Window Film
American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwindowfilm.com
