American Window Film Announces Acquisition of The Tint Guy's Residential & Commercial Divisions

This expands American Window Film's presence throughout the South and adds additional infrastructure in that region. The Tint Guy's Residential & Commercial divisions will add 5 employees to American Window Film's staff and a brick-and-mortar location in the area. Owner Chris Robinson will stay on to help with the transition until the integration is complete.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in the Atlanta market and to build upon the foundation that Chris has created over the years. Chris has done a remarkable job with The Tint Guy, and his reputation, along with that of the company, makes this an ideal opportunity for us to enter the region. We are eager about the potential and future of the business," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwidowfilm.com

