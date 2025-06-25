American Window Film Expands Further into Tennessee with Acquisition of Energy Control Consultants

"We're thrilled to welcome Energy Control Consultants—this move deepens our local reach and strengthens our commitment to best-in-class solutions nationwide," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Energy Control Consultants into the American Window Film family," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Their team brings deep local expertise and a strong customer-first culture that aligns perfectly with our mission. This acquisition allows us to further our reach and commitment to providing best-in-class window film solutions across the U.S."

This acquisition marks another milestone in American Window Film's growth strategy, following recent integrations in Atlanta, Des Moines, and Houston. With the addition of Energy Control Consultants, American Window Film now operates in over 17 major U.S. markets, offering a comprehensive suite of services including solar window film, security film, decorative graphics, building wraps, and more.

The existing Energy Control Consultants team will remain in place to ensure a smooth transition and continued excellence in service. Clients can expect uninterrupted access to the full range of 3M™ window film products, along with enhanced support from American Window Film's national network and proprietary business systems.

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial and home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Knoxville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. Services include solar window film, security film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations, and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Learn more at www.americanwindowfilm.com.

