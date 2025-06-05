American Window Film Expands into Colorado with Acquisition of Solar Vision

American Window Film has acquired Denver-based Solar Vision, expanding its national footprint and strengthening its presence in the Rocky Mountain region. This move brings enhanced window film solutions to Colorado's commercial and government markets.
DENVER, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Window Film, a national leader in commercial and residential window film solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Solar Vision, a premier 3M™ Authorized Dealer based in Denver, Colorado. This strategic move strengthens American Window Film's presence in the Rocky Mountain region, expanding its reach into one of the fastest-growing markets for energy-efficient and security window film applications.
Founded in 2004, Solar Vision has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solar control, decorative, safety, and anti-graffiti film solutions to commercial and government clients across Colorado. The company has served notable clients including the City of Denver, AMC Theatres, and the University of Wyoming.
"We're thrilled to welcome Solar Vision into the American Window Film family," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Their commitment to quality, customer service, and community aligns perfectly with our mission. This acquisition not only enhances our service capabilities in Colorado but also supports our broader vision of delivering best-in-class window film solutions nationwide."
This acquisition marks another milestone in American Window Film's expansion strategy, following recent integrations in Atlanta, Des Moines, and Houston. With this addition, American Window Film now operates in over 16 major U.S. markets, offering a comprehensive suite of services including solar window film, security film, decorative graphics, building wraps, and more.
Solar Vision's existing team will remain in place to ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in service. Clients can expect uninterrupted access to the full range of 3M™ window film products, along with enhanced support through American Window Film's national resources and proprietary business systems.
About American Window Film
American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwindowfilm.com and https://americanwindowfilm.com/denver-co-commercial-window-tinting-film
Contact:
American Window Film, Headquarters
23042 Mill Creek Dr.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Phone: 949-825.6940
E-mail: [email protected]
Media Contact
Matthew Darienzo, American Window Film, 1 949-825.6940, [email protected], https://americanwindowfilm.com/
SOURCE American Window Film
