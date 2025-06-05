American Window Film Expands into Colorado with Acquisition of Solar Vision

"Solar Vision's commitment to quality, customer service, and community aligns perfectly with our mission," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "We're thrilled to welcome Solar Vision into the American Window Film family." Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Solar Vision into the American Window Film family," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Their commitment to quality, customer service, and community aligns perfectly with our mission. This acquisition not only enhances our service capabilities in Colorado but also supports our broader vision of delivering best-in-class window film solutions nationwide."

This acquisition marks another milestone in American Window Film's expansion strategy, following recent integrations in Atlanta, Des Moines, and Houston. With this addition, American Window Film now operates in over 16 major U.S. markets, offering a comprehensive suite of services including solar window film, security film, decorative graphics, building wraps, and more.

Solar Vision's existing team will remain in place to ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in service. Clients can expect uninterrupted access to the full range of 3M™ window film products, along with enhanced support through American Window Film's national resources and proprietary business systems.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. American Window Film's services include solar window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. To learn more, visit the American Window Film website at www.americanwindowfilm.com and https://americanwindowfilm.com/denver-co-commercial-window-tinting-film

