American Window Film Expands Northeast Presence with Acquisition of Solar Tint

"We're proud to welcome Solar Tint and owner Domenic Argenti—this partnership strengthens our presence in Rhode Island and aligns with our mission of delivering top-tier window film solutions," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. Post this

"We're proud to welcome Solar Tint and its owner Domenic Argenti into American Window Film," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Their long-standing presence in the region, alignment with the Llumar and Vista brands, and their commitment to quality and service make them an ideal fit as we expand our presence in Rhode Island."

As part of the integration, Solar Tint's operations will be folded into American Window Film's Foxboro, Massachusetts location. This move will allow for streamlined operations, increased service coverage, and expanded capabilities for clients throughout Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Greater Boston.

The acquisition is part of American Window Film's ongoing national growth strategy, which has included recent integrations in Knoxville, Atlanta, Des Moines, Denver, and Houston. With Solar Tint joining the team, American Window Film now operates in over 17 major U.S. markets, offering a broad range of window film solutions for commercial, residential, and institutional clients.

Clients will continue to receive exceptional service and have access to a full range of Eastman window film products, supported by American Window Film's national infrastructure and professional expertise.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial and home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Knoxville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. Services include solar window film, security film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations, and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Learn more at www.americanwindowfilm.com.

Contact:

American Window Film, Headquarters

23042 Mill Creek Dr.

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone: 949-825-7940

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Darienzo, American Window Film, 1 949-825-7940, [email protected], https://americanwindowfilm.com/

SOURCE American Window Film