American Window Film Expands Northeast Presence with Acquisition of Solar Tint

American Window Film has acquired Solar Tint, a trusted Llumar and Vista™ dealer in Rhode Island, expanding AWF's footprint across the Northeast. This move strengthens service reach in Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Greater Boston.
JOHNSTON, R.I., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Window Film, a national leader in commercial and residential window film solutions, is excited to announce its acquisition of Solar Tint, a well-established Eastman Llumar and Vista™ window film dealer based in Johnston, Rhode Island. This strategic acquisition strengthens American Window Film's footprint in the Northeast and reinforces its position as a national leader in the window film industry.
Founded in 1986, Solar Tint has been serving Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for four decades with industry-leading expertise in solar control, safety, decorative, and privacy window film solutions. As a long-time dealer of Eastman's Llumar and Vista™ brands, Solar Tint has built a strong reputation for premium product offerings and top-tier customer service across both residential and commercial markets.
"We're proud to welcome Solar Tint and its owner Domenic Argenti into American Window Film," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "Their long-standing presence in the region, alignment with the Llumar and Vista brands, and their commitment to quality and service make them an ideal fit as we expand our presence in Rhode Island."
As part of the integration, Solar Tint's operations will be folded into American Window Film's Foxboro, Massachusetts location. This move will allow for streamlined operations, increased service coverage, and expanded capabilities for clients throughout Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Greater Boston.
The acquisition is part of American Window Film's ongoing national growth strategy, which has included recent integrations in Knoxville, Atlanta, Des Moines, Denver, and Houston. With Solar Tint joining the team, American Window Film now operates in over 17 major U.S. markets, offering a broad range of window film solutions for commercial, residential, and institutional clients.
Clients will continue to receive exceptional service and have access to a full range of Eastman window film products, supported by American Window Film's national infrastructure and professional expertise.
About American Window Film
American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial and home window film and graphics installation companies with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Nashville, Knoxville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, and New York. Services include solar window film, security film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations, and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Learn more at www.americanwindowfilm.com.
