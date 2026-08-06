American Window Film Expands Phoenix Presence with Acquisition of A Better Tint

American Window Film has acquired A Better Tint, expanding its presence across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Customers will now be served by American Window Film - Commercial & Home Window Tinting Phoenix, located at 11029 N 24th Ave Ste 805, Phoenix, AZ 85029, or by calling (602) 589-5385, with expanded commercial and residential window film services throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and the surrounding Valley.
PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Window Film, a national leader in commercial and residential window film solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of A Better Tint, a respected 3M window film company based in Chandler, Arizona. The transaction closed on July 20, 2026. A Better Tint's operations are being immediately integrated into American Window Film's existing Phoenix branch, strengthening service throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and the surrounding Valley.
Founded in 1989 by Erik Geisler, A Better Tint has served homeowners and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area for more than 35 years. The company built an outstanding reputation for quality workmanship, dependable service, and professional residential and commercial window film installations.
"I've known Erik for a long time and I've enjoyed a strong relationship with him for many years," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "He built A Better Tint into a highly respected company with a tremendous reputation across Phoenix and Scottsdale. We're proud to carry that legacy forward and ensure his customers continue receiving the same high level of service they have come to expect."
As part of the integration, A Better Tint's Chandler location will close, and its customer relationships and operations will transition to American Window Film's Phoenix branch. A Better Tint will immediately become part of American Window Film Phoenix.
The consolidation will provide customers with greater installation capacity, expanded commercial and residential capabilities, streamlined operations, and the support of American Window Film's national infrastructure while maintaining strong local service throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.
The acquisition is part of American Window Film's ongoing national growth strategy of partnering with respected local window film companies and integrating them into nearby AWF offices. Existing A Better Tint customers will now be served directly by the American Window Film Phoenix team and will have access to AWF's broad range of commercial, residential, safety, security, decorative, and specialty window film solutions.
About American Window Film
American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial and residential window film and graphics installation companies, serving customers across major markets throughout the United States. Services include solar-control window film, security film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations, decorative film, and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Learn more at:
https://americanwindowfilm.com
https://americanwindowfilm.com/locations/phoenix-window-film
https://americanwindowfilm.com/phoenix-az-window-tinting-commercial-home
https://americanwindowfilm.com/chandler-az-home-window-tinting-commercial-film
https://americanwindowfilm.com/scottsdale-az-home-window-tinting-commercial-film
Contact:
American Window Film, Headquarters
23042 Mill Creek Dr.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Phone: 949-825-7940
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Matthew Darienzo, American Window Film, 1 949-825-7940, [email protected], https://americanwindowfilm.com/
SOURCE American Window Film
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