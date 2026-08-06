American Window Film Expands Phoenix Presence with Acquisition of A Better Tint

"We're proud to carry A Better Tint's legacy forward while expanding our ability to serve customers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area." - Matthew Darienzo, CEO, American Window Film Post this

"I've known Erik for a long time and I've enjoyed a strong relationship with him for many years," said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of American Window Film. "He built A Better Tint into a highly respected company with a tremendous reputation across Phoenix and Scottsdale. We're proud to carry that legacy forward and ensure his customers continue receiving the same high level of service they have come to expect."

As part of the integration, A Better Tint's Chandler location will close, and its customer relationships and operations will transition to American Window Film's Phoenix branch. A Better Tint will immediately become part of American Window Film Phoenix.

The consolidation will provide customers with greater installation capacity, expanded commercial and residential capabilities, streamlined operations, and the support of American Window Film's national infrastructure while maintaining strong local service throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The acquisition is part of American Window Film's ongoing national growth strategy of partnering with respected local window film companies and integrating them into nearby AWF offices. Existing A Better Tint customers will now be served directly by the American Window Film Phoenix team and will have access to AWF's broad range of commercial, residential, safety, security, decorative, and specialty window film solutions.

About American Window Film

American Window Film is one of the nation's largest commercial and residential window film and graphics installation companies, serving customers across major markets throughout the United States. Services include solar-control window film, security film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations, decorative film, and custom graphics. American Window Film is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Learn more at:

https://americanwindowfilm.com

https://americanwindowfilm.com/locations/phoenix-window-film

https://americanwindowfilm.com/phoenix-az-window-tinting-commercial-home

https://americanwindowfilm.com/chandler-az-home-window-tinting-commercial-film

https://americanwindowfilm.com/scottsdale-az-home-window-tinting-commercial-film

Contact:

American Window Film, Headquarters

23042 Mill Creek Dr.

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone: 949-825-7940

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Darienzo, American Window Film, 1 949-825-7940, [email protected], https://americanwindowfilm.com/

SOURCE American Window Film