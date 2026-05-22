Americans Across the Country Invited to Unite for the "1776 Salute & Prayer Challenge" This July 4th

"The 1776 Salute & Prayer Challenge is about uniting Americans in humility, gratitude, prayer, and hope for the future of our country. This is not about politics. It is about faith, family, freedom, and calling people back to prayer." said Rocky White, Founder of Airborne Flag & Flagpole. Post this

Participants are encouraged to gather with family and friends under the American Flag, pray for the nation and future generations, and share the experience online to encourage others to participate.

More information is available at:

👉 1776Prayer.org

"We believe America is at a defining moment," said Rocky White, Founder of Airborne Flag & Flagpole. "The 1776 Salute & Prayer Challenge is about uniting Americans in humility, gratitude, prayer, and hope for the future of our country. This is not about politics. It is about faith, family, freedom, and calling people back to prayer."

The movement calls on Americans everywhere to:

Pause at 4:00 PM central time on July 4th

Gather with family, neighbors, churches, and friends

Raise or salute the American Flag

Pray for the nation, communities, families, and future generations

Share photos and videos online to challenge others to join

Organizers say the initiative was inspired by a growing desire among Americans for unity and spiritual renewal during a period marked by national division, cultural uncertainty, and concern for future generations.

Churches, pastors, veterans organizations, civic leaders, schools, ministries, businesses, and patriotic organizations are being encouraged to mobilize participation within their local communities.

The movement also coincides with the broader national reflection surrounding America's upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.

Social media participants are encouraged to use:

#1776PrayerChallenge

#SaluteAndPray

#America250

Tag @AirborneFlags on Instagram or YouTube

About the 1776 Salute & Prayer Challenge

The 1776 Salute & Prayer Challenge is a grassroots national initiative designed to inspire synchronized prayer gatherings across America on July 4th. The movement encourages Americans to unite in prayer for the country, families, communities, and future generations while honoring the principles of faith, freedom, and unity that shaped the nation's founding.

To learn more or participate, visit: 1776Prayer.org

Media Contact:

Crystal Russell | [email protected] | (210) 520-FLAG (3524) | @airborneflags IG & YT

Airborne Flag & Flagpole, LLC

15122 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78253

Campaign Website: 1776Prayer.org

Company Website: airborneflag.com

Media Contact

Crystal Russell, Airborne Flag & Flagpole, LLC, 1 (210) 520-3524, [email protected], https://airborneflag.com/

Crystal Russell, Airborne Flag & Flagpole, 1 (210) 316-7119, [email protected], https://airborneflag.com/

SOURCE Airborne Flag & Flagpole, LLC