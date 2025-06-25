Americans Are Choosing Specialty Coffee Over Traditional at Home

For the first time in U.S. history, Americans are drinking more specialty coffee than traditional—and most are brewing it at home. Colipse Coffee, an online specialty coffee brand, is helping Americans bring café-quality brews to their kitchens with roast to order, premium beans shipped free nationwide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the National Coffee Association's 2025 report, 46% of American adults now drink specialty coffee daily, surpassing traditional coffee at 42%. Even more significantly, 74% of those drinking specialty coffee are preparing it at home, using methods like drip brewers, French presses, and espresso machines. This shift marks a new era in U.S. coffee culture—one that prioritizes quality, freshness, and personal brewing rituals.