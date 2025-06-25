Americans Are Choosing Specialty Coffee Over Traditional at Home

For the first time in U.S. history, Americans are drinking more specialty coffee than traditional—and most are brewing it at home. Colipse Coffee, an online specialty coffee brand, is helping Americans bring café-quality brews to their kitchens with roast to order, premium beans shipped free nationwide.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the National Coffee Association's 2025 report, 46% of American adults now drink specialty coffee daily, surpassing traditional coffee at 42%. Even more significantly, 74% of those drinking specialty coffee are preparing it at home, using methods like drip brewers, French presses, and espresso machines. This shift marks a new era in U.S. coffee culture—one that prioritizes quality, freshness, and personal brewing rituals.
The shift is especially strong among younger adults. According to the report, 64% of respondents aged 25 to 39 said they drank specialty coffee in the past week—more than any other age group. Medium roast is now the top pick, with 62% of respondents who drank specialty coffee in the past day choosing it. Colipse Coffee meets those tastes with roast-to-order beans available in medium, light, and dark roasts to suit any brew setup.
About Colipse Coffee:
Colipse Coffee is a specialty brand that offers roast-to-order beans for U.S. customers. It provides single-origin and blended coffees in various roasts and grind sizes. It is ideal for home brewers seeking fresh, high-quality coffee. All orders include free U.S. shipping.
Media Contact
Michal Sieroslawski, Colipse Coffee, 1 5054453781, [email protected], https://colipsecoffee.com/
SOURCE Colipse Coffee
Share this article