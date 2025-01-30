Americans Direct Launches as Premier Platform for Pro-American Businesses, Causes, and Crowdfunding, Kicking Off with Lara Logan's Landmark Campaign

"For too long, decent people across this country have been persecuted for telling the truth or doing what is right & we have rewarded those who lie, cheat and steal. Americans Direct wants to change that and that is a mission I believe in." - Lara Logan Post this

During a time of heightened scrutiny and government overreach, the individuals within the Americans Direct network demonstrated unwavering commitment to their beliefs, standing firm against censorship and authoritarian measures. Now, they have a direct platform to support and engage with businesses, organizations, and initiatives that share their principles.

Americans Direct provides a powerful ecosystem designed to serve three primary functions:

Business Outreach & Advertising – Companies can leverage Americans Direct to directly communicate with a highly engaged and receptive demographic that aligns with their values. This unique marketplace ensures that businesses can reach supporters eager to invest in pro-American enterprises.

Crowdfunding for Organizations & Creators – Unlike restrictive mainstream crowdfunding platforms, Americans Direct partners with organizations and individuals to help them raise funds for important projects. Contributors can explore scrolling offerings on the site and directly support initiatives such as building a podcast studio, launching a book, or producing a new documentary series.

Uncensored Pro-American Society – Americans Direct fosters a network free from the suppression of ideas, offering a space for individuals and businesses who do not wish to conform to mainstream censorship policies. This alternative marketplace supports freedom of speech, expression, and the right to pursue pro-American initiatives.

Americans Direct Partners with Lara Logan for Landmark Crowdfunding Campaign

Americans Direct is proud to launch in partnership with Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist known for her fearless pursuit of truth. Through Americans Direct, Logan is raising funds to expand Lara Logan TV, a platform dedicated to restoring integrity to journalism and providing fact-based reporting without bias.

With an illustrious career spanning more than 35 years, Logan has reported from war zones, interviewed world leaders, and earned prestigious awards, including the duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton, multiple Overseas Press Club awards, Emmy Awards, and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Her docu-series "The Rest of the Story with Lara Logan" and her newly launched podcast "Going Rogue with Lara Logan" have already captured widespread attention for their raw, unfiltered approach to journalism. Americans Direct is honored to support her mission of truth-telling.

Through this partnership, Americans Direct presents several critical projects for Logan's expansion and welcomes individuals who wish to contribute directly to these efforts. As Logan states, "It is good to have a platform that will not punish Americans for their politics. For too long, decent people across this country have been persecuted for telling the truth or doing what is right & we have rewarded those who lie, cheat and steal. Americans Direct wants to change that and that is a mission I believe in. We are stronger when we stand together but we cannot complain about the results of work we did not do."

Contributions will go directly to support Logan's projects including the production of her podcast "Going Rogue with Lara Logan". Logan works tirelessly investigating complex stories where the truth has the power to change lives. Every day, she receives requests and claims from people desperate for help or eager to share vital information. Your support will allow her to dedicate the time and resources necessary to vet these claims, conduct investigations, and bring critical stories to light.

Real journalism is hard. It requires extensive effort to verify facts, weed out false information, and expose corrupt sources. Logan and her team believe in this rigorous, first-hand reporting process, ensuring that stories remain accurate and impactful. This is the foundation of groundbreaking journalism, and it is what Americans Direct is proud to support.

Value of the Americans Direct Network Platform and Program Options

Influencer Reach of 4 Million Americans

Influence Program – A lower-risk, high-reward option for businesses looking to market their products and services through established influencers.

Campaign Program – Direct marketing through in-house email, MSM, text, and direct mail campaigns.

Direct Partner Program – Crowdfunding solutions and services for creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This is an offering that allows in-house email, MSM, text, and direct mail, and payment processing too.

Overcoming the Limitations of Mainstream Crowdfunding

Americans Direct stands apart from other crowdfunding platforms, which often restrict visibility and support for those who do not align with certain ideological narratives. At Americans Direct, free speech and American values are at the forefront, ensuring that contributors can fund initiatives they believe in without bias or suppression.

The platform enables contributors to receive exclusive benefits for their support, whether it's branded merchandise like hats or simply the satisfaction of directly fueling meaningful change. Key early partners also include Press Club USA, Robert Redd and Vigilant News, who are actively engaged in expanding their networks through Americans Direct.

About Americans Direct

At Americans Direct, we believe in the enduring strength and values of the American people—truth, integrity, and rugged individualism. Our leadership team, with extensive experience in consumer-facing technology, B2B, B2C, and DTC business models, has created a platform that enables businesses, organizations, and individuals to engage with a community that is active, motivated, and committed to supporting pro-American initiatives.

We are more than just a marketplace; we are a movement committed to transparency, free expression, and the American way of life. Whether you are a business seeking to connect with like-minded consumers, a creator raising funds for an impactful project, or a supporter looking to contribute to meaningful initiatives, Americans Direct is your trusted partner.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.AmericansDirect.net.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Samantha Silveira, AMWPR, 1 212.542.3146, [email protected], americansdirect.net

SOURCE AMWPR