Americans Uninformed, Skeptical About TikTok Ban, According to New Group RFZ Study

Although the ban is imminent, the majority of American TikTok users are unaware of it and even those familiar with it are not clear on the details. When asked, 50% of respondents identified the ban incorrectly, while 38% of people identified it correctly and 12% said they are unsure of what it entails.

Support Varies, with Women More Opposed

Group RFZ found there's conflicted support for the ban, with the majority against it – 48% strongly oppose the ban if the app isn't sold, while 17% somewhat oppose it and only 21% support it. Women are less supportive of the ban (53% strongly oppose vs. 41% of men) and less likely to use other apps more if it is banned. The primary reasons respondents oppose the ban are that it would hinder freedom of speech, would be a government overstep and would impact businesses that use it for promotion.

News and Presidential Election Come into Play

Even though the ban was signed into law, there's still a lot of doubt about it actually going into effect, with 43% believing it is unlikely, compared to 36% who believe it is likely and 20% who are unsure.

Those who closely follow the news believe the ban is very likely to take effect versus those who are not following the news – 21% compared to 4%. What's more, 39% contend the ban is more inclined to happen if Donald Trump is elected president as opposed to 27% who feel the same if Kamala Harris is elected.

Ban Would Reduce Social Media Usage

A TikTok ban has the potential to significantly impact how much Americans use social media. The survey revealed that 37% of people would use social media less if TikTok were banned domestically, and that jumps to 42% among women and 46% among 18–24 year olds.

Where will 170 Million Users Go?

Surprisingly, 42% of respondents said they would use TikTok the same amount, even though it wouldn't be supported or updated – perhaps due to confusion about the details of the ban.

That said, YouTube is clearly the place where TikTok users would migrate in the event the ban moves forward – 46% said they would use YouTube more, 39% said Instagram, 38% said YouTube Shorts, 30% said Facebook and 23% said they would up their use of X/Twitter.

"It's surprising that more TikTok users said they'd use YouTube more, despite the fact that Instagram developed a direct competitor in Reels. This underscores the degree to which users still view Instagram and TikTok as fundamentally different platforms, with discovery as the key differentiator," said Group RFZ Co-founder Jonathan Futa. "YouTube, the algorithmic forebearer of video discovery, seemingly better encapsulates the features that people like in TikTok because it learns interest and makes recommendations based on content interactions, while Instagram is still considered a platform for friends and family to chat and share."

Security, Anti-Chinese Sentiment Viewed as Main Ban Instigators

Once everyone in the survey was educated about the law, they gave varying reasons as to why they believed the law was passed. While national security was cited as the main motive for almost half of the respondents, 26% believed the primary reason was anti-Chinese sentiment and another 25% cited politics or economic reasons.

Quantifying the Social Media Problem

Experts contend that some facets of TikTok, including its algorithms, make it more addictive than other social media apps, leading to heightened concern about its security risks. This seemed to play out in the survey results, which found that 13% of TikTok users admit being addicted to social media and one-third said that they are on it too much.

The full report can be found at https://www.grouprfz.com/tiktokban

Methodology

Group RFZ conducted online interviews with 800 Americans, ages 18 and older, who use TikTok at least five times a week. The survey was fielded from Sept. 9-19, 2024. The margin of error on the entire data set is +/-3% at the 95% confidence interval.

