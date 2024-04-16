AmeriCare Medical Hosts its Annual Detroit Tigers Opening Day Event for the Healthcare Community

"We are thrilled to have hosted another successful Detroit Tigers Opening Day Event, bringing together healthcare professionals and community stakeholders," said Madelyn Darbonne, Marketing Specialist at AmeriCare Medical. Post this

Notable guests at the event included respected Detroit sports personalities such as Lomas Brown, a Detroit Lions alumnus and current color analyst for Lions radio broadcasts on WXYT 97.1 The Ticket, commentator and analyst for ESPN and other television and radio networks. Detroit Lions alumni William Gay and Maurice Harvey also attended the event.

For each attendee, AmeriCare Medical made a contribution totaling $1,000 to the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA), a 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries and diseases through advocacy, education, research, and medical aid.

"We are thrilled to have hosted another successful Detroit Tigers Opening Day Event, bringing together healthcare professionals and community stakeholders," said Madelyn Darbonne, Marketing Specialist at AmeriCare Medical. "We would also like to thank all those who attended the event. Through our partnerships within the local community, we have developed regional strength that allows us to understand the intricacies concerning a culture of caring."

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.

Media Contact

Madelyn Darbonne, AmeriCare Medical, (248) 288-2270, [email protected], https://americaremedical.com/

SOURCE AmeriCare Medical