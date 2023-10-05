AmeriCare Medical Inc. Advances its Commitment to Health Equity and Inclusion for All Patients

"Health equity, for us, signifies ensuring that every one of our patients has a fair and just chance to achieve their optimum level of health and well-being," said Greg Jamian, AmeriCare Medical Inc. President and CEO. Tweet this

"At AmeriCare, our fundamental belief is that every one of our patients should have an equal opportunity to access the highest quality healthcare, regardless of their race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, geographic location, preferred language, or any other factors that may affect their access to care and health outcomes. Health equity, for us, signifies ensuring that every one of our patients has a fair and just chance to achieve their optimum level of health and well-being," said Greg Jamian, AmeriCare Medical Inc. President and CEO.

With accounts of disparities within the healthcare sector, Jamian recognizes the urgency to address these concerns head-on within the network of companies of AmeriCare.

Jamian, a Board Member of the School of Nursing at Oakland University, met with Dr. Christopher Coleman, Ph.D., the Dean of Oakland University's Nursing School, who is actively involved in the Big Ten Schools' Diversity Initiative and has conducted extensive research on health disparities. This resulted in helping Jamian establish a research-informed health equity initiative that complies with the standards recognized by most of academia.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, individuals from marginalized communities are exposed disproportionately to conditions and environments that negatively affect health risks and outcomes and lead to higher rates of health disparities.

AmeriCare Medical Inc. aims to set a precedent within the home healthcare industry, encouraging others to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion as essential components of quality patient care.

"For he who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything," said Jamian.

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.

