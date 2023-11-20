AmeriCare Medical Wins 2023 Michigan Top Workplace Award Presented by the Detroit Free Press

"AmeriCare's competitive advantage is spawned by our employees," said Greg Jamian, President and CEO of AmeriCare Medical. "The strength of our company lies in the collective abilities of our employees." Post this

"AmeriCare's competitive advantage is spawned by our employees," said Greg Jamian, President and CEO of AmeriCare Medical. "They have supported our innovation and growth throughout the years. The strength of our company lies in the collective abilities of our employees."

AmeriCare Medical's Human Resources Generalist, Joshua Schacht, stated, "We are honored to have been nominated and recognized for this award for the third consecutive year, confirming our dedication to our team members and the workplace culture at AmeriCare Medical." AmeriCare Medical has consistently earned the prestigious Top Workplace award since 2021.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

AmeriCare Medical employees thrive in a culture of continuous improvement, where excellence is not an achievement, but a habit.

About AmeriCare Medical

For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment & Supplies, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work‥together.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.‥Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations,‥Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.‥With access to a unique combination of‥patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.‥For more information or to nominate your organization,‥visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Madelyn Darbonne, AmeriCare Medical, (248) 619-3681, [email protected], https://americaremedical.com/

SOURCE AmeriCare Medical