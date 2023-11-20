AmeriCare Medical Wins 2023 Michigan Top Workplace Award Presented by the Detroit Free Press

AmeriCare Medical has received the Top Workplaces 2023 honor from the Detroit Free Press, a recognition given to outstanding businesses in Michigan. The company attributes its success to the strength and support of its employees, who have contributed to its innovation and growth. This marks the third consecutive year AmeriCare Medical has been honored, reflecting its commitment to workplace culture and team members.
TROY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriCare Medical has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Detroit Free Press. Every year, the Detroit Free Press recognizes top businesses throughout the entire state of Michigan. Whether individuals are searching for employment, considering a career change, or seeking services from a reputable company with exceptional staff and working conditions, AmeriCare Medical stands out as a trusted choice to offer excellent opportunities and services to the community. Since the AmeriCare Medical team experiences joy and fulfillment in their work, it creates a positive ripple effect that extends to the patients they serve, providing them with the highest quality of care.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. This confidential survey employs a unique methodology that evaluates 15 culture drivers crucial to an organization's prosperity, encompassing essential factors such as alignment, execution, and connection, among others.
"AmeriCare's competitive advantage is spawned by our employees," said Greg Jamian, President and CEO of AmeriCare Medical. "They have supported our innovation and growth throughout the years. The strength of our company lies in the collective abilities of our employees."
AmeriCare Medical's Human Resources Generalist, Joshua Schacht, stated, "We are honored to have been nominated and recognized for this award for the third consecutive year, confirming our dedication to our team members and the workplace culture at AmeriCare Medical." AmeriCare Medical has consistently earned the prestigious Top Workplace award since 2021.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
AmeriCare Medical employees thrive in a culture of continuous improvement, where excellence is not an achievement, but a habit.
About AmeriCare Medical
For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment & Supplies, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work‥together.
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.‥Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations,‥Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.‥With access to a unique combination of‥patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.‥For more information or to nominate your organization,‥visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
SOURCE AmeriCare Medical
