America's 250th Anniversary Continues: The Henry Ford in Dearborn Offers Tickets to Three Historical Exhibitions for Michigan Families This Summer

Residents and summer visitors searching for historical museum tours in Michigan will find three remarkable exhibitions still on view at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, each part of the campus's yearlong commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. Tickets are available for immersive experiences spanning American fashion history, folk craftsmanship and civil rights heritage.

DEARBORN, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visitors seeking historical museum tours in Michigan this summer can purchase tickets at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, where three exhibitions marking America's Semiquincentennial welcome families and history enthusiasts throughout the year. The museum continues its celebration of the nation's history, craft and civic heritage with ticketed programming running into early 2027.

What Exhibitions Are Currently Open at The Henry Ford?

From fashion history and folk art to civil rights, three experiences at The Henry Ford each tell a distinct story:

The Jackson Home: The Dr. Sullivan and Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Home, relocated from Selma, Alabama, is the first home added to Greenfield Village in over 40 years. Civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., met inside this home to plan the marches that led to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. No reservation is required, and admission is included with standard village entry.

Fabric of America: More than 500 artifacts trace the role of fashion and textiles in shaping American identity across 250 years. The exhibition runs through September 13, 2026.

Handmade: The Crafting of America: Drawing on more than 100 works in folk art, ceramics and textile making, the display examines how skilled craftspeople shaped everyday life across generations. It remains on view through January 18, 2027.

The Henry Ford Archive of American Innovation & Trade holds 26 million artifacts, with more than 100,000 digitized for online access, which makes it the most comprehensive archive ever assembled to document American ingenuity. These holdings underpin the depth and authenticity of everything visitors encounter at the campus.

How Do Families Buy Tickets for The Henry Ford's Summer Exhibitions?

Michigan museum tickets for The Henry Ford's current exhibitions are sold through its online admissions page, making it easy for families and groups to plan. Purchasing in advance is worth considering before Fabric of America closes on September 13, 2026.

Youth ages 5 to 11 receive a 25% discount on admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Greenfield Village. For visitors over 62, a 10% discount applies at all venues, making The Henry Ford a welcoming destination for multigenerational groups.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford, located in Dearborn, Michigan, is one of America's most expansive history and innovation campuses, connecting visitors to the people, ideas and objects that shaped the nation. Its museum galleries, living history village and factory tour offer hands-on encounters with authentic artifacts from across the American story.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, The Henry Ford, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.thehenryford.org/

SOURCE The Henry Ford