America's First Entertainment District Over a River Gets Equipped with Wi-Fi

Putting an entertainment district 40 feet over the water on a nearly 120-year-old railroad bridge is a great way to reuse infrastructure. Post this

Due to open in late summer 2024, the Rock Island Bridge will include an entertainment district with a restaurant and bar, event spaces, a community center, a public crossing, and a trailhead. For the facility, Velociti is installing Commenco wireless networking technology that will power sound and emergency systems, cameras, Point of Sale solutions, and more.

The Rock Island Bridge, which straddles the Kansas River at the union of the two Kansas Cities, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas, was built in 1905. The bridge-- with three trusses and two decks that measures 705 ft. long and is up to 49 ft. wide-- was originally built for the Rock Island Railroad, which played a central role in the Kansas City Stockyards District, the second-largest beef processing center in the world.

Rock Island Bridge was invited to join the prestigious High Line Network, a working think-tank for America's top infrastructure reuse projects. The Network's mission is to support the creation of vibrant and equitable public spaces.

About Commenco

Commenco recognizes the critical importance of connectivity for businesses to flourish. Whether it's maintaining stability amidst chaos, securing profit over loss, ensuring safety in the face of danger, or even preserving life itself, effective communication is non-negotiable. We provide powerful, unified technology solutions tailored to specific needs, empowering seamless information exchange, swift decision-making, and driving efficiency, productivity, and safety across industries. Commenco is a trusted partner for the connections that matter most. Visit https://commenco.com/ or contact us 816-753-2166 ext. 316.

About Velociti

For nearly 30 years Velociti Inc. has custom designed, installed, maintained, and partnered with a wide spectrum of technologies that solve complex business problems on a large scale. Velociti's expert team bridges the gap between technology providers and enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies, to solve the many challenges companies face in today's ever-evolving connected world. Whether for transportation and logistics, on and off highway fleets, hospitality and restaurant, retail, rail, healthcare, warehouse and distribution, manufacturing or construction, Velociti provides practical solutions and services that enable customers to maximize the return on technology investments. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.

