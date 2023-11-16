America's Important, Interesting and Unusual Real Estate News: Celebrities, Housing Trends & Unique Homes

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"America's Priciest Home Drops $55 Million"

The New York City penthouse at the top of Central Park Tower that was the most expensive listing in the United States when it came on the market in 2022 at $250 million has been reduced to $195 million.

"Michael Jordan Home: Over 10-Years Later"

The Chicagoland home of Michael Jordan first went on the market in 2012 at $29 million. The 56,000-square-foot home with nine bedrooms, 15 baths, an indoor tennis court, and a putting green is still for sale. The current asking price is $14.855 million.

"Moving To Florida? Mansion Global Says Check Out Pompano Beach"

Thinking about moving to South Florida? Mansion Global says Pompano Beach should be at the top of your list. Pompano Beach is surging with one of Florida's best beaches, bluest ocean water, excellent fishing and oceanfront prices that are better than almost anywhere else in South Florida.

"America's Most Energy Efficient States"

Based on a study of state-by-state home and auto energy efficiency, Massachusetts is #1 followed by New York and Rhode Island. Florida came in at #18. South Carolina, Alabama and West Virginia finished at the bottom of the rankings.

"Al Capone's Florida Mansion Demolished"

In 1928, Miami Beach's polite society was rocked with the news that the infamous gangster, Chicago crime boss Al Capone, had purchased a home on Palm Island for $40,000, one of the city's newest and most prestigious addresses. It was the same home where Capone lived after he was released from Alcatraz Prison and where he died in 1947. The home was recently demolished.

"Brady Bunch Home Sells To Big Fan"

The Los Angeles split-level house that was the TV home for the 1970's "The Brady Bunch" has sold for $3.2 million to a super fan of the show.

"Billionaire Bunker Mansion Sets $68 Million Record"

With a long history of wealthy-celebrity owners including Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Julio Iglesias, Don Shula, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, South Florida's Indian Creek is sometimes called "Billionaire's Bunker." Former hotelier, Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona recently sold her 9,300-square-foot Billionaire's Bunker home for an Indian Creek record price of $68 million.

"Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Summer Home Sold"

The East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy spent her summers as a child has sold for $52 million. The eight-bedroom home on seven acres was built in 1917 and also includes a two-bedroom guest house and a caretaker's cottage.

"Rudy Lists Longtime NYC Home $6.5 Million"

Rudy Giuliani is looking to move on. He has listed his longtime New York home for $6.5 million. Built in 1906, Rudy bought the three-bedroom co-op in 2002 for $4.8 million. It is the same apartment that was raided by the FBI in 2021.

